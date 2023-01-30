



Lester Kiewit chats to one of the race directors of The Cape Town Cycle Tour, David Bellairs, about entries that are about to close (on 31 January).

Bellairs mentions the following...

General entries close on Tuesday, 31 January at 5pm, but there's still space for you to enter!

This year, The Cape Town Cycle Tour offers two race distances: 109km and 42km.

This shorter route (42km) is now available for beginners and younger riders who want to participate.

How do you enter?

Enter for the 109km route, here. General entry fee: R755

Enter for the 42km route, here. General entry fee: R320

This article first appeared on KFM : Entries for Cape Town Cycle Tour are still OPEN! (but only 'till Tuesday)