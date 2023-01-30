Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina is a popular holiday spot for locals and tourists.
Many families have made memories at the Marina, which they'll need to hold on to since the popular destination made this announcement on 25 January...
Pine Lake Marina won't be a holiday spot for much longer...
We will be transforming the resort into a picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village, the perfect place to relax and enjoy your golden years.Pine Lake Marina, Facebook page
The "transforming" process will start in May 2023 which means Pine Lake Marina lovers can holiday there one last time before then.
This leaves only a few months to have one last holiday at Pine Lake Marina, so don't miss out! We're so grateful for all of your support over the years, and we hope to see as many of you as possible in the next few months before the big transformation begins.Pine Lake Marina, Facebook page
Scroll to take a look around at the soon-to-be transformed destination...
Local Pine Lake Marina lovers were confused, "sad", and "devastated" by this announcement.
That is so sad, such a beautiful holiday resort. Not a good idea at all.Facebook user
This is devastating news for us. It was a real family get-together resort.Facebook user
This is the saddest thing. Entire family memories and traditions are destroyed for old, rich people. I cannot believe this. Entirely heartbreaking.Facebook user
As if all those golden oldies are gonna go paddle boating and tube sliding. Sad to see such a beautiful place go...Facebook user
VERY SAD NEWS. WE HAD A TIMESHARE FOR 30YRS AT PLM AND WENT THERE FOR THE LAST 40YRS... 3 TIMES A YEAR. WE HAD THE BEST TIME OF OUR LIVES AND GOOD MEMORIES AT PLM.Facebook user
Other users understood this decision as a "profitable" choice...
... the time I was referring to was a few years prior to Covid during the Easter holiday. We were there and most of the resort was empty. So ya, unfortunately, we are losing a priceless gem in pine lake... at the same time, the retirement village is a more stable income.Facebook user
We went there during the Easter holidays and the place was mostly empty. Considering the size and staff requirements I don't think they were profitable.Facebook user
And that's it... another Cape Town gem, almost gone.
If you're keen to enjoy a getaway at Pine Lake Marina one last time, book by:
Calling: 044-3492200
Or emailing: reservations@pinelakemarina.co.za
Otherwise, add this one to your list of retirement options.
This article first appeared on KFM : Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
