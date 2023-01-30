'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor
Lester Kiewit speaks with Thapelo Amad, Mayor of Johannesburg, and Ganief Hendricks, leader of the Al-Jama-ah party.
-
Amad was appointed mayor of Johannesburg despite the party only having three seats on the Johannesburg metro council
-
Hendricks says that Amad is well-qualified for this role
The Al-Jama-ah party took the top position in one of the wealthiest cities in Africa, despite having only three seats on the Johannesburg metro council
The party joined a coalition with the African National Congress and other smaller parties and was able to appoint one of its members as Mayor.
Amad says that even though their numbers are small this does not disadvantage the party.
Having three seats does not mean that we are disabled as a party, or that we are limping.Thapelo Amad, mayor of Johannesburg
He adds that, as the mayor of Johannesburg, the buck stops with him when it comes to fixing the issues the metro faces.
He says that his primary focus will be improving the financial standing of the city and developing infrastructure, and he has plans to approve a Development Bank of Southern Africa loan for this.
Hendricks says that the party supports Amad entirely and that he is well-qualified for this position.
We are throwing our weight behind him, and we are sure that he is going to make a great success in this position.Ganief Hendricks, leader of the Al-Jama-ah party
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
More from Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.Read More
Karpowership IS a useful solution to loadshedding – SAOGA chairperson
Could this save us from the never-ending loadshedding crisis?Read More
'Extortion has halted construction of several housing projects': Cape Town Mayor
The City of Cape Town is struggling with housing delivery as threats and extortion are putting projects under threat.Read More
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC
"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.Read More
Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.Read More
Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
In less than a month, a second tiger was on the loose in Joburg — this time in Edenvale.Read More
[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.Read More
More from Politics
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection
Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection.Read More
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?
The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg.Read More
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC
"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.Read More
'Evidence is there': EFF pursuing state capture corruption case against Mantashe
The mineral resources and energy minister was accused of benefitting from free security upgrades to his private property by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.Read More
Mafe no show at pre-trial proceedings, 'court certainly has bent over backward'
John Maytham speaks to criminal attorney William Booth about the alleged Parliament arsonist failing to appear in court again.Read More
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates.Read More
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases
John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury.Read More
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application
Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.Read More