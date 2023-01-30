



The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is appealing to the public to donate dog food because their supply is "critically low".

Your donation will help the organisation feed the stray animals in their care.

You can donate in three ways:

1) Buy a bag of dog food, either cubes or sachets, and drop it off at the SPCA in Grassy Park or at other collection points — find these locations on the SPCA's website.

2) Buy dog food on the SPCA's online store (find it labelled, "dog food" under the "dogs" tab) and deliver it to "SPCA delivery" or at the SPCA in Grassy Park.

3) Buy dog food via Take-A-Lot and deliver it to this address: SPCA, Grassy Park.

4) Make an EFT, using the details and specific reference below:

Bank: Standard Bank

Branch: 025309 / 051001 (internet banking)

Account number: 071832858

SWIFT: SBZA ZA JJ

Account type: Cheque

Account name: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Beneficiary reference: Dog Food & Your Name or Email

Once paid, send your proof of payment to: acmanager@spca-ct.co.za

Thank you to everyone who already donated...

Let's do what we can to help save these homeless furry babies, Mzansi!

This article first appeared on KFM : An URGENT call: Donate dog food to help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA save lives