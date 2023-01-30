Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
A 29-year-old man was fatally beaten by Memphis police officers
-
There has been outcry and protests
Last week, a video surfaced of Tyre Nicols being fatally beaten by five police officers who had dragged him out of his car and pushed him to the ground.
What happened afterward is the brutality of these five officers.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The Memphis police department has fired the officers and disbanded the SCORPION unit which stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods".
Footage of the attack shows Nicols trying to de-escalate the situation while the officers kept on assaulting him.
He is the only one trying to calm this situation before they basically murder him.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
None of the officers on the scene did anything to help the young man and an ambulance was not called straight away.
The five officers involved have been charged with the murder of Nicols, and there have been an outcry and street protests over this act of police brutality.
The police officers who killed Nicols are Black; indicating that the problem is systemic.
