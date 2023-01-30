Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking?
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats with Derek Archer, director of the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
Some people prefer to walk outside for mental stimulation while others prefer a treadmill due to its convenience.
There are, however, other variables, such as safety, to consider.
One of the benefits of walking outside over walking on a treadmill is better stimulation of muscles.
On a treadmill, you are walking on a flat and even surface… Whereas if you are walking outside, subtle changes in the surface that you are walking on start to stimulate muscles slightly differently.Derek Archer, director at the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
This plays a major role in improving the stability of your ankles and your overall balance.
Treadmills have drastically improved over the years, and some mimic what it would be like to walk outside.
The decision to take your walk outside or keep it on a treadmill is ultimately down to personal preference, says Archer.
There is not an exceptional or massive difference between the two and you would achieve most of your fitness goals on both.Derek Archer, director at the Institute of Fitness Professionals.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Treadmill vs outdoors: where should you be walking?
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/running-shoes-running-sole-sneakers-2661560/
More from Lifestyle
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW
Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.Read More
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement
Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home.Read More
Why not make the best out of your online workouts?
Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training.Read More
10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )
There were almost a million births in 2021, according to Statistics South Africa.Read More
[PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Adding solar power to your property could increase its value by up to 8%.Read More
An URGENT call: Donate dog food to help the Cape of Good Hope SPCA save lives
The Cape of Good Hope makes an urgent plea to the public to donate dog food to help them save and feed the animals in their care.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More
[LISTEN] Burnout symptoms to look out for BEFORE you break down
South Africans today are working much harder to maintain their standard of living.Read More