'They have broken me. My life is hell' - Daybreak Farms whistle-blower
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mathapelo More, a whistleblower and former internal auditor at Daybreak Farms.
More is bearing the brunt of speaking out against alleged corruption.
She has endured two years of financial difficulties and harassment after speaking out against wrongdoing at the company.
One example, according to More, is when the company was charged R84 000 for a Christmas card from the board chairperson.
The Public Investment Corporation, which overlooks governance of the company, did not step up when More asked for intervention, she says.
When we were approaching Christmas, the board chairperson Lerato Nage sent an email to the CEO’s office with a picture of himself and a Christmas message and for that message, the company was invoiced R84 000.Mathapelo More, Whistleblower
In 2020, Tembisa hospital CFO Babita Doekaran was gunned down outside her home.
Doekaran spoke out against corruption and fraud at the hospital.
More said that she regrets speaking out as her life is a living hell.
If I encounter corruption, I don’t think I will say anything because the consequences are harsh.Mathapelo More, Whistleblower
Now I have to rely on friends and family…Mathapelo More, Whistleblower
This article first appeared on 702
