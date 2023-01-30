Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
The security cabinet has approved measures to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns
-
This comes after violent attacks from both Israel and Palestine
Recently, there have been two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem which left seven people dead and five injured.
These attacks followed an Israeli army raid that killed nine Palestinian people.
You have got a bit of tit for tat, which is just awful, in that powder keg region of the world.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a strong and swift response and the Israeli security cabinet has approved measures to make carrying guns easier for Israelis.
The idea of getting more guns out there into an already volatile situation, most countries in the world would say let us try to take guns away from that. It is an American-style reaction is it not?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The Israeli government is also implementing new measures to strip the families of attackers of residency and social security rights.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from World
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu
The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State.Read More
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press
An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.”Read More
Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death
A Memphis police unit has been disbanded after officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nicols to death.Read More
[LISTEN] End laws that criminalise homosexuality - Pope Francis
The head of the Catholic Church is calling for an end to laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.Read More
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million
A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions.Read More
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria
A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria.Read More
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth
Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!Read More
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More