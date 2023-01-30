Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The security cabinet has approved measures to make it easier for Israelis to carry guns

This comes after violent attacks from both Israel and Palestine

Recently, there have been two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem which left seven people dead and five injured.

These attacks followed an Israeli army raid that killed nine Palestinian people.

You have got a bit of tit for tat, which is just awful, in that powder keg region of the world. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for a strong and swift response and the Israeli security cabinet has approved measures to make carrying guns easier for Israelis.

The idea of getting more guns out there into an already volatile situation, most countries in the world would say let us try to take guns away from that. It is an American-style reaction is it not? Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The Israeli government is also implementing new measures to strip the families of attackers of residency and social security rights.

