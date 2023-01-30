[PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
Lester Kiewit interviews Megan Ladbrook, Only Realty General Manager.
Installing solar panels increases the value of your house by between 3% and 8%, says Ladbrook.
According to Ladbrook:
- Sellers are interested in putting their properties "ahead of the pack" and solar has become one of the ways to achieve this
- Many buyers are looking to buy a property that already has solar panels installed
- The value of properties with an inverter system increases by up to 8%.
- Installing a solar system can be expensive, but many options are in place to make it affordable to more people.
- Banks are allowing consumers to borrow using their home loans.
- There's also a rent-own option– consumers pay monthly with the understanding that they will eventually own the system, typically after five to eight years.
- This plan would also give the consumer flexibility, should they choose to sell their property down the line.
It's [loadshedding] is a reality that we've had in South Africa for a long time; it doesn't seem to be going away, so it's [solar power] one of the first things that a lot of buyers are asking.Megan Ladbrook, Only Realty General Manager
Definitely a lot of companies out there that are looking to give South African consumers a variety of ways that they can actually participate in going off the grid.Megan Ladbrook, Only Realty General Manager
I think that the normal South African doesn't have that kind of cash laying around.Megan Ladbrook, Only Realty General Manager
Source : Pixabay: PhotoMix-Company / 409 images
