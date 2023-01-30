Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC "I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore. 30 January 2023 11:24 AM
View all Politics
'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 30 January 2023 7:28 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 30 January 2023 6:45 PM
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
View all Business
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023 Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village". 30 January 2023 7:16 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar. 28 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947

30 January 2023 8:54 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Robert Marawa
#947Joburg

It's great news for sports fans.

Marawa is set to broadcast his acclaimed show Marawa Sports Worldwide (#MSW) live daily from Primedia’s 947 studios from Wednesday, 1 February.

MSW will be an hour-long showcase and celebration of sporting excellence, broadcast live on weeks days at 6pm.

Primedia Broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoko described this partnership between Primedia and Robert Marawa as a major win for sports fans.

The massive reach that the 947 audiences deliver to our clients is now complemented by us hosting Robert’s premier sports show.

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO.

According to Marawa, this move is both historic and exciting, creating what will now be four unique platforms with this unparalleled simulcast offering.

With this move, we are raising the game for sports enthusiasts in South Africa and beyond. For me professionally, this is the best moment in my radio career.

Robert Marawa, Marawa Sports Worldwide host.

During his career, Marawa brought the stories of various heads of state, international sports stars, and icons as well as club owners to the public.

His accolades include Sports Journalist of the Year and the Radio Excellence Awards.

MSW on 947 is a perfect fit for a station that revolves around and unifies its listeners on power hits and power sports. Robert fits the profile of super-talented, socially aware, and impactful people we want as part of the Primedia family.

Ravi Naidoo, 947 Station Manager.

The hour-long show will also be broadcasted to Vuma FM, Rise FM, and Sowetanlive as well as to millions of other listeners worldwide on Primedia’s audio stream and catch-up services.




30 January 2023 8:54 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Robert Marawa
#947Joburg

More from Sport

Cape Town Cycle Tour. Simon's Town. Website Image.

Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW

30 January 2023 1:07 PM

Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lionel Messi wins Golden Ball for best player at World Cup.Picture: Twitter.

[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury

27 January 2023 3:55 PM

Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands rugby stadium. Picture: WP Rugby

Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium

24 January 2023 12:44 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries?

24 January 2023 11:15 AM

John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Stormers score a try against Clermont in their Champions Cup match on 21 January 2023. Picture: @THESTORMERS/Twitter

South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola

23 January 2023 3:46 AM

Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previously contested only by European teams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Proteas batter Hashim Amla. Picture: www.cricketworldcup.com

Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career

19 January 2023 5:37 AM

Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations when he thrived in limited overs matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian flag: Picture: Google

Russian and Belarusian flags banned from Australian open tournament

17 January 2023 1:04 PM

The ban is effective immediately following a courtside incident on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stuartburf/123rf.com

SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket'

16 January 2023 9:01 AM

The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates with the trophy after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 12 September 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Picture: @usopen/Twitter

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy

12 January 2023 7:16 AM

The former world number 1 is expecting her first child.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route

11 January 2023 12:04 PM

David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

Local Politics Business

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA