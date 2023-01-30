[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Styles was performing in front of his childhood crush Jennifer Aniston when his trousers tore apart.
The hitmaker had been performing his song when the awkward moment occurred but later apologised to his fans.
@cheeseyeyes nice #harry #harrystyles #foryoupage #fyp #kiaforum #foryou #haroldstyles ♬ original sound - kirsty wirsty
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing
More from Entertainment
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons
After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV.Read More
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town
Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.Read More
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan
Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world.Read More
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023
Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village".Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks
Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar.Read More
Cape Town-born Greg Kriek wins Hollywood award for Holocaust film 'Trust'
Winners of the Indie Short Fest are usually qualifiers for other major Hollywood awards like the Oscars and Baftas.Read More
'Baked Shakespeare' lets thespians get high on stage for psychedelic plot twists
Jake Maisel explains how this interactive theatre uses audience members to choose which thespians get high throughout a play.Read More
Here's your weekend gig guide, Cape Town!
Not sure what to do this weekend? From The Met to food markets, here's some weekend plans for all kinds of adventure levels.Read More
Jimmy Nevis chats about new album: 'I hope it creates space for conversation'
Jimmy Nevis visited Kfm 94.5's afternoon drive show, The Flash Drive, to talk to Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown about his new album.Read More