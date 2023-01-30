Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The tweet stated we should stop using dehumanising lables including “the French.”

They issued a tweet at a later stage apologising for causing any offence.

In a now-deleted tweet, the American news agency Associated Press stated that we should stop using dehumanising terms like “the poor,” “the mentally ill” and “the French”.

While the intention of the tweet was to encourage the use of individual terms rather than generalisations, people have commented on the odd inclusion of "the French" as an offensive label.

Some people have poked fun at the situation, with the French embassy in Washington mockingly saying it is contemplating changing its name to "The Embassy of Frenchness".

One French reporter suggested we should call them People who are Experiencing Frenchness. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

AP has since deleted its tweet and issued another saying it did not intend to cause offence to French citizens with its original statement.

We deleted an earlier tweet because of an inappropriate reference to French people. We did not intend to offend.



Writing French people, French citizens, etc., is good. But "the" terms for any people can sound dehumanizing and imply a monolith rather than diverse individuals. ' APStylebook (@APStylebook) January 27, 2023