Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond... 1 February 2023 7:39 PM
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round. 1 February 2023 5:21 PM
View all Local
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a rel... 1 February 2023 8:43 AM
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those... 31 January 2023 7:23 PM
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
View all Business
No good deed goes unpunished: Why do whistleblowers struggle to find employment? Speaking out against corruption and wrongdoing is extremely important, but it can put the livelihoods of whistleblowers at risk. 1 February 2023 3:20 PM
In the digital age, how are mobile wallets changing the way we pay? Living in the digital age has resulted in a number of changes in our lives including how we make payments. 1 February 2023 1:36 PM
CUTE Valentine's Day gift ideas based on your partner's love language What's your love language? What's your partner's? Do you know what a love language is? Use it to give the perfect V-Day gift. 1 February 2023 1:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp. 1 February 2023 12:56 PM
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
TV's favourite therapy talk show with Dr Phil ends after 25 years and 21 seasons After 25 years, Dr Phil McGraw's daytime talk show ends but our favourite therapist is set to pursue prime-time TV. 1 February 2023 10:04 AM
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
View all Entertainment
'Stay away from toxic people' advises world's oldest person María Branyas Morera shares her advice for living a long life. 1 February 2023 4:04 AM
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

30 January 2023 11:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
African National Congress
Cameron Dugmore
Lester Kiewit
eskom loadshedding

"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.

Lester Kiewit interviews Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape.

In 2022 there were over 200 days of loadshedding, and according to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, it could be worse this year.

The City of Cape Town is taking measures to mitigate loadshedding and its effect on the metro's economy.

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com
Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

RELATED: Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

Dugmore shares his thoughts:

  • The first step in the ANCs approach is to accept the interventions set out by the government and the City to mitigate loadshedding and its impacts
  • It's important for the ANC as the opposition party to put forward interventions and to have "rational debates" with the Western Cape Government
  • The City needs to explain why there's a surcharge of 30 cents on electricity for Capetonians when it wasn't Nersa-approved
  • The Western Cape Government is pumping millions into consultants, but no one is able to say how much it's going to cost
  • Energy is a massive national, provincial and local crisis, and the ANC is open to working with organisations to formulate solutions

Dugmore calls on Alan Winde and Geordin Hill-Lewis to have conversations with leaders of opposition parties to engage, give solutions and provide answers.

RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power

We believe that the Western Cape is spending this money [on consultants], but not being upfront with what the cost is going to be.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

Let's be honest with each other.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, call the leaders of other parties, and actually engage.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

No metro or no part of this country is an island, but we have to encourage and support different initiatives by different metros to look at solutions.

Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the interview.




30 January 2023 11:24 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
African National Congress
Cameron Dugmore
Lester Kiewit
eskom loadshedding

More from Local

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Warongdech Thaiwatcharamas/ 123rf.com

City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying

1 February 2023 12:31 PM

On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Posters during a march in Hanover Park on 26 August 2017, arranged by the Civic Association. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN

Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

1 February 2023 11:25 AM

Gang violence in Hanover Park is at an all-time high and residents are fearing for their safety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state? Picture: Chickenonline from Pixabay

Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?

1 February 2023 11:00 AM

South Africa has seen significant organised crimes, deep corruption and investors losing interest. Could we become a mafia state?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pair of Steve Madden sneakers. Picture: @Mellow_Xxi/ Twitter

How often do you spoil yourself after getting paid?

1 February 2023 8:46 AM

Do you spend your money on your favorite sneakers, TV stand, smartphone or football t-shirt?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Picture: Facebook.

There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 5:19 PM

The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Mohammad Hassanzadeh

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter

1 February 2023 1:37 PM

Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the NCOP sitting in KZN on Friday, 18 November 2022. Picture: Presidency/Twitter.

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

1 February 2023 12:54 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader

1 February 2023 9:42 AM

Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Elsies River residents build own security wall in response to rampant crime

Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it

1 February 2023 8:19 AM

'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Picture: University of Fort Hare/Facebook

48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu

1 February 2023 6:59 AM

Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's Kusile power station. Picture: Facebook.

Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis

31 January 2023 12:30 PM

Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A voter has their finger marked ahead of casting a vote in the Zimbabwean elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections

31 January 2023 12:21 PM

The election is expected to take place in either July or August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Image credit: Hellman's Mayonnaise on Facebook @HellmannsZA

Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo

1 February 2023 7:39 PM

Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'

1 February 2023 6:46 PM

There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @ guvend/123rf.com

Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas

1 February 2023 5:38 PM

We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lulalend logo @wearelula.za

Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs

1 February 2023 5:21 PM

Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg business owners close up shop as Eskom implements load shedding. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding

1 February 2023 8:43 AM

Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video posted by Checkers following up on its price comparison ads in the UK and Australia @checkerssa

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

31 January 2023 7:23 PM

Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

31 January 2023 11:22 AM

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth

31 January 2023 9:17 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?

Local Politics

SA Tourism wants to sponsor Tottenham

Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January

Local

EWN Highlights

Soshanguve calm after frustrated residents protest over water problems

1 February 2023 7:55 PM

R1bn Tottenham Hotspur 'deal' with SA tourism is irresponsible: Brand Africa

1 February 2023 7:45 PM

Beyoncé snubs Africa again as 'Renaissance' world tour dates announced

1 February 2023 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA