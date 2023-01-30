Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC





Lester Kiewit interviews Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape.

In 2022 there were over 200 days of loadshedding, and according to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, it could be worse this year.

The City of Cape Town is taking measures to mitigate loadshedding and its effect on the metro's economy.

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

RELATED: Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor

Dugmore shares his thoughts:

The first step in the ANCs approach is to accept the interventions set out by the government and the City to mitigate loadshedding and its impacts

It's important for the ANC as the opposition party to put forward interventions and to have "rational debates" with the Western Cape Government

The City needs to explain why there's a surcharge of 30 cents on electricity for Capetonians when it wasn't Nersa-approved

The Western Cape Government is pumping millions into consultants, but no one is able to say how much it's going to cost

Energy is a massive national, provincial and local crisis, and the ANC is open to working with organisations to formulate solutions

Dugmore calls on Alan Winde and Geordin Hill-Lewis to have conversations with leaders of opposition parties to engage, give solutions and provide answers.

RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power

We believe that the Western Cape is spending this money [on consultants], but not being upfront with what the cost is going to be. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

Let's be honest with each other. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, call the leaders of other parties, and actually engage. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

No metro or no part of this country is an island, but we have to encourage and support different initiatives by different metros to look at solutions. Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the interview.