Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC
Lester Kiewit interviews Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape.
In 2022 there were over 200 days of loadshedding, and according to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, it could be worse this year.
The City of Cape Town is taking measures to mitigate loadshedding and its effect on the metro's economy.
RELATED: Capetonians protected from nearly 60% of load shedding so far – Cape Town Mayor
Dugmore shares his thoughts:
- The first step in the ANCs approach is to accept the interventions set out by the government and the City to mitigate loadshedding and its impacts
- It's important for the ANC as the opposition party to put forward interventions and to have "rational debates" with the Western Cape Government
- The City needs to explain why there's a surcharge of 30 cents on electricity for Capetonians when it wasn't Nersa-approved
- The Western Cape Government is pumping millions into consultants, but no one is able to say how much it's going to cost
- Energy is a massive national, provincial and local crisis, and the ANC is open to working with organisations to formulate solutions
Dugmore calls on Alan Winde and Geordin Hill-Lewis to have conversations with leaders of opposition parties to engage, give solutions and provide answers.
RELATED: [PROPERTY] Looking to sell? Now is the best time to invest in solar power
We believe that the Western Cape is spending this money [on consultants], but not being upfront with what the cost is going to be.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape
Let's be honest with each other.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape
I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, call the leaders of other parties, and actually engage.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape
No metro or no part of this country is an island, but we have to encourage and support different initiatives by different metros to look at solutions.Cameron Dugmore, ANC Leader in the Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900015/31615418-view-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Local
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
City power cuts off Roodepoort residents for not paying
On Wednesday, City Power embarked on an operation in Roodepoort to cut off residents who are defaulting on payments.Read More
Hanover Park gang violence: 12 murdered and 20 attempted murders in January
Gang violence in Hanover Park is at an all-time high and residents are fearing for their safety.Read More
Is South Africa on the road to becoming a mafia state?
South Africa has seen significant organised crimes, deep corruption and investors losing interest. Could we become a mafia state?Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
More from Politics
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Should our energy crisis be a National State of Disaster?
Cyril Ramaphosa has a very clear injunction from the ANC in terms of how it needs to turn out, says ANC spokesperson.Read More
Mpho Phalatse on contesting as DA leader: It's not about a black or white leader
Following her ousting as mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse announced her candidature for the DA leadership position.Read More
Elsies River residents build wall to stop crime, but City wants to demolish it
'People of Salberau are now fed up and they want that wall closed', says Neighbourhood Watch member.Read More
48 toilet rolls were invoiced for R15k - Fort Hare VC Prof Sakhela Buhlungu
Sakhela Buhlungu remains steadfast, despite the multiple attempts on his life, to uncover corruption at the institution.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Midday Report Express: National state of disaster looms amid energy crisis
Mandy Wiener and team bring you expert analysis on all news making headlines.Read More
More from Business
Hell, man! Nando's steps in to comfort fans devastated by loss of beloved mayo
Unilever has announced that it is discontinuing its beloved Hellmann's Mayonnaise in South Africa and Nando's was quick to respond.Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas
We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywel George.Read More
Lulalend launching digital business bank to increase support for SMEs
Digital lender Lulalend is expanding after raising R600 million through a series-B funding round.Read More
'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Global consultancy firm PwC estimates that South Africa's economy could have grown by as much as 7% last year had there been a reliable electricity supply.Read More
Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia
Checkers got a lot of social media mileage out of ads it placed in UK and Australian newspapers despite having no stores in those countries.Read More
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement
Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.Read More
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’
The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.Read More