Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
Just your typical day in Johannesburg as residents in Edenvale kicked off a new week with a tiger on the loose.
CCTV footage shared on social media showed the wild cat roaming a property in the early hours of 30 January.
Reports that a tiger has been spotted in Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, JHB, this morning. If spotted please call the SPCA +27721839794. pic.twitter.com/8gJvnvkC6N' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 30, 2023
While this walkabout was short-lived, as the tiger was recaptured and sent to a sanctuary in just over six hours, Twitter users were left shocked that this happened again so soon.
Less than a month ago, eight-year-old Sheba was roaming Walkerville in the south of Johannesburg for almost a week before she was sadly put down.
What do you mean there’s a second tiger on the loose? We are never beating allegations' R. (@richy_wrld) January 30, 2023
Another Tiger on the loose in Gauteng???' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) January 30, 2023
This time apparently in Edenvale.
I'm starting to believe that someone is playing Jumanji in Joburg.
Another Tiger on the loose in Edenvale… jaaa ne' 𝕄𝕡𝕙𝕠 𝕄𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕚 (@MphoMaboi_) January 30, 2023
Let's NOT kill the tiger that's on the loose in Edenvale, please. Let's learn from the previous one 😭😭' Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) January 30, 2023
There’s another tiger on the loose in Gauteng😳😳' Ralph (they/them)🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@thatchilledbabe) January 30, 2023
This time in Edenvale
We are proving the Americans right that we have pet tigers😭😭
Wait. So there's ANOTHER tiger on the loose in joburg? 2023 is wild🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣' MmaMatlala (@kokimatlala) January 30, 2023
Another tiger on the loose. Johannesburg really seems like we playing Jumanji https://t.co/kSptzhhG0i' Ozzy (@ozyismail) January 30, 2023
😮 So wait, another Tiger on the loose in Johannesburg?' C (@CRangataJ) January 30, 2023
WTF?
This article first appeared on 947 : Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60299433_white-colored-bengal-tiger-panthera-tigris-bengalensis.html
More from Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out
The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts.Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng
On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month.Read More
Karpowership IS a useful solution to loadshedding – SAOGA chairperson
Could this save us from the never-ending loadshedding crisis?Read More
'Extortion has halted construction of several housing projects': Cape Town Mayor
The City of Cape Town is struggling with housing delivery as threats and extortion are putting projects under threat.Read More
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC
"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.Read More
Reports: Tiger recaptured in Edenvale
The tiger was captured on CCTV footage in the driveway of an office complex in Edenvale. A number of residents later also spotted the cat.Read More
[UPDATE] Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself
His decision comes on the back of an announcement from Zuma’s legal team late last year that the former president plans on bringing another application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal.Read More
Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
A certified "Energy Manager" doesn't recommend going 100% off the grid. Rather consider a solar hybrid system.Read More