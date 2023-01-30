Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg





Just your typical day in Johannesburg as residents in Edenvale kicked off a new week with a tiger on the loose.

CCTV footage shared on social media showed the wild cat roaming a property in the early hours of 30 January.

Reports that a tiger has been spotted in Cabot Road, Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale, JHB, this morning. If spotted please call the SPCA +27721839794. pic.twitter.com/8gJvnvkC6N ' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 30, 2023

While this walkabout was short-lived, as the tiger was recaptured and sent to a sanctuary in just over six hours, Twitter users were left shocked that this happened again so soon.

Less than a month ago, eight-year-old Sheba was roaming Walkerville in the south of Johannesburg for almost a week before she was sadly put down.

What do you mean there’s a second tiger on the loose? We are never beating allegations ' R. (@richy_wrld) January 30, 2023

Another Tiger on the loose in Gauteng???



This time apparently in Edenvale.



I'm starting to believe that someone is playing Jumanji in Joburg. ' Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) January 30, 2023

Another Tiger on the loose in Edenvale… jaaa ne ' 𝕄𝕡𝕙𝕠 𝕄𝕒𝕓𝕠𝕚 (@MphoMaboi_) January 30, 2023

Let's NOT kill the tiger that's on the loose in Edenvale, please. Let's learn from the previous one 😭😭 ' Lee-Roy Wright (@LeeRoyWright) January 30, 2023

There’s another tiger on the loose in Gauteng😳😳

This time in Edenvale

We are proving the Americans right that we have pet tigers😭😭 ' Ralph (they/them)🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@thatchilledbabe) January 30, 2023

Wait. So there's ANOTHER tiger on the loose in joburg? 2023 is wild🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ' MmaMatlala (@kokimatlala) January 30, 2023

Another tiger on the loose. Johannesburg really seems like we playing Jumanji https://t.co/kSptzhhG0i ' Ozzy (@ozyismail) January 30, 2023

😮 So wait, another Tiger on the loose in Johannesburg?

WTF? ' C (@CRangataJ) January 30, 2023

