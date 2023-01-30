Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’





Sharael Kolberg, a travel journalist of over two decades and food, travel, and tech contributor for CNBC.com asked other travel enthusiasts to share their top places to visit before they die.

Scroll below to see the top seven cities ranked and what makes them extraordinarily special...

1) Paris, France AKA 'the city of lights'

I love the ambiance, culture and overall romantic vibe. Susan Sherren, founder of 'Couture Trips'

If you find yourself in **Paris, **experts recommend eating croissants, crêpes, macarons and visiting these top spots:

Eiffel Tower (of course).

The Louvre.

Musée de l'Orangerie, where you can see a large collection of Monet murals.

Île Saint-Louis for exclusive boutique shopping.

Cruise on Canal St. Martin for a romantic date.

2) Rome, Italy

Visiting the Vatican and Sistine Chapel should be on your list, right above indulging in pasta with a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino wine. Rome presently exists with three older 'cities' buried underneath, and archeologists have uncovered numerous churches, homes and aqueducts that tourists can visit. Kaleigh Kirkpatrick, founder of 'The Shameless Tourist'

If you add Rome to your bucket list, experts recommend taking in the iconic history and these hotspots:

The Pinsere, a famous pizzeria.

The underground ruins.

Tour the Parco degli Acquedotti, a public park right outside of the city center.

Check out the underground catacombs dating back to the second century.

3) New York City, U.S.

It has the best pizza, the best bagels, the best cheesecake, the best shows, and so much more. Jonathan de Araujo, owner of 'The Vacationeer Travel Agency'

If you visit New York, this travel expert recommends stopping by:

The Empire State Building.

Times Square.

9/11 Memorial Museum.

The Statue of Liberty.

The New York Public Library.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The New York Botanical Garden.

An award-winning broadway show.

4) Cape Town, South Africa (it's us, Mzansi)

The perfect destination for thrill seekers. The city's views can be taken in from many angles, such as hang gliding over Table Mountain, driving over the hair-raising Chapman's Peak, or staying in a cliffside villa. Tom Marchant, founder of Black Tomato

Visiting or living in Cape Town? This travel expert says experiencing these are a MUST (of course, locals know that there are many more spectacular reasons to visit...)

The Cape of Good Hope's National Park and nature activities like kayaking.

Going to Boulders Beach for the penguins.

Picnicking in Cape Town's remote locations.

Long Street’s nightlife.

Cape Malay cuisine.

5) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

No other city on earth combines natural beauty, cosmopolitan glamour, an interesting food scene, vacation beach vibes and fabulous nightlife all in one. Manny Salorio, founder of 'Go Ask a Local'

Want to visit Rio? This travel expert says it'll be an inexpensive trip and recommends:

The Copacabana and Ipanema beaches.

Iconic cities like the ‘Christ the Redeemer’ art statue.

The Maracanã stadium, one of the world’s largest stadiums.

The Tijuca National Park, the world's largest urban forest land.

Vibrant restaurant and bar scenes featuring live Bossa Nova and Samba music.

6) Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan. (Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay)

Whether it's the art of anticipatory service, obsessive cleanliness or lofty culinary experiences, Tokyo delivers the ambiance of any world capital with a wholly unique approach. Jack Ezon, founder of 'EMBARK Beyond'

Add Japan to your bucket list with this list of expert tips:

Check out cosplay fashion.

Experience futuristic technology.

Explore Buddhist temples and the ancient Senso-ji temple.

Sight the 2080-foot-high Tokyo Skytree.

Enjoy a tea ceremony.

Wander the famous narrow streets of Golden Gai.

7) Istanbul, Turkey

A must-see destination for everyone. The first word that comes to mind when I think of Istanbul is 'chaos,' but in a good way. When exploring the city, travelers will experience a sensory overload of different sights, sounds and smells that just fuel the excitement to explore further. Travel blogger, 'Mind Over Matter'

When it comes to Istanbul, this travel expert recommends all the tea and...

Experiencing beautiful Byzantine architecture like the Hagia Sophia.

Trying Ottoman cuisine.

Exploring the Grand Bazaar, a market with over 4,000 shops.

And that's the list!

What a WOW-moment for Cape Town, we truly have a beautiful city worth celebrating and appreciating.

This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’