Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Loadshedding impacting your mental health? SADAG launches survey to find out The 18-question survey will analyse how people's work schedules, meals and sleep patterns have been affected by power cuts. 30 January 2023 4:05 PM
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’ Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial. 30 January 2023 3:45 PM
Second tiger on the loose in JHB highlights illegal pet trade in Gauteng On Monday morning reports came in of another tiger on the streets in Johannesburg, the second one this month. 30 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Local
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection. 30 January 2023 1:37 PM
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh? The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg. 30 January 2023 12:19 PM
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC "I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore. 30 January 2023 11:24 AM
View all Politics
'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'. 30 January 2023 7:28 PM
[REVIEW] Huawei Mate 50 Pro is at the forefront of mobile photography Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios. 30 January 2023 6:45 PM
Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners Bruce Whitfield speaks to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist. 30 January 2023 6:07 PM
View all Business
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Tips on investing in a holiday home for retirement Gus Van Der Spek, owner of the Wytham Retirement Estate, joins Africa Melane to share some tips on investing in a holiday home. 30 January 2023 1:06 PM
Why not make the best out of your online workouts? Africa Melane speaks to Dale Hendricks, personal trainer at DDJ Coaching and Personal Training. 30 January 2023 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
Strange heritage claim continues to stall the sale of Newlands Stadium John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sports editor at the Daily Maverick 24 January 2023 12:44 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
Sedgefield's Pine Lake Marina will become a retirement village in May 2023 Local holiday goers are devastated that Pine Lake Marina will soon become a "picturesque lifestyle estate and retirement village". 30 January 2023 7:16 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir has a famous fangirl - the legendary Stevie Nicks Ndlovu Youth Choir got the sweetest, unexpected fan-letter from another musical superstar. 28 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State. 30 January 2023 12:49 PM
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.” 30 January 2023 9:27 AM
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns. 30 January 2023 8:44 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Travel

Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’

30 January 2023 12:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town travel

Over 50 travel experts revealed their top seven cities to visit at least once in a lifetime. Can you guess where Cape Town ranked?

Sharael Kolberg, a travel journalist of over two decades and food, travel, and tech contributor for CNBC.com asked other travel enthusiasts to share their top places to visit before they die.

Scroll below to see the top seven cities ranked and what makes them extraordinarily special...

1) Paris, France AKA 'the city of lights'

I love the ambiance, culture and overall romantic vibe.

Susan Sherren, founder of 'Couture Trips'

If you find yourself in **Paris, **experts recommend eating croissants, crêpes, macarons and visiting these top spots:

  • Eiffel Tower (of course).

  • The Louvre.

  • Musée de l'Orangerie, where you can see a large collection of Monet murals.

  • Île Saint-Louis for exclusive boutique shopping.

  • Cruise on Canal St. Martin for a romantic date.

2) Rome, Italy

Visiting the Vatican and Sistine Chapel should be on your list, right above indulging in pasta with a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino wine. Rome presently exists with three older 'cities' buried underneath, and archeologists have uncovered numerous churches, homes and aqueducts that tourists can visit.

Kaleigh Kirkpatrick, founder of 'The Shameless Tourist'

If you add Rome to your bucket list, experts recommend taking in the iconic history and these hotspots:

  • The Pinsere, a famous pizzeria.

  • The underground ruins.

  • Tour the Parco degli Acquedotti, a public park right outside of the city center.

  • Check out the underground catacombs dating back to the second century.

3) New York City, U.S.

It has the best pizza, the best bagels, the best cheesecake, the best shows, and so much more.

Jonathan de Araujo, owner of 'The Vacationeer Travel Agency'

If you visit New York, this travel expert recommends stopping by:

  • The Empire State Building.

  • Times Square.

  • 9/11 Memorial Museum.

  • The Statue of Liberty.

  • The New York Public Library.

  • The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

  • The New York Botanical Garden.

  • An award-winning broadway show.

4) Cape Town, South Africa (it's us, Mzansi)

The perfect destination for thrill seekers. The city's views can be taken in from many angles, such as hang gliding over Table Mountain, driving over the hair-raising Chapman's Peak, or staying in a cliffside villa.

Tom Marchant, founder of Black Tomato

Visiting or living in Cape Town? This travel expert says experiencing these are a MUST (of course, locals know that there are many more spectacular reasons to visit...)

  • The Cape of Good Hope's National Park and nature activities like kayaking.

  • Going to Boulders Beach for the penguins.

  • Picnicking in Cape Town's remote locations.

  • Long Street’s nightlife.

  • Cape Malay cuisine.

5) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

No other city on earth combines natural beauty, cosmopolitan glamour, an interesting food scene, vacation beach vibes and fabulous nightlife all in one.

Manny Salorio, founder of 'Go Ask a Local'

Want to visit Rio? This travel expert says it'll be an inexpensive trip and recommends:

  • The Copacabana and Ipanema beaches.

  • Iconic cities like the ‘Christ the Redeemer’ art statue.

  • The Maracanã stadium, one of the world’s largest stadiums.

  • The Tijuca National Park, the world's largest urban forest land.

  • Vibrant restaurant and bar scenes featuring live Bossa Nova and Samba music.

6) Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan. (Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay)
Tokyo, Japan. (Image by Pierre Blaché from Pixabay)

Whether it's the art of anticipatory service, obsessive cleanliness or lofty culinary experiences, Tokyo delivers the ambiance of any world capital with a wholly unique approach.

Jack Ezon, founder of 'EMBARK Beyond'

Add Japan to your bucket list with this list of expert tips:

  • Check out cosplay fashion.

  • Experience futuristic technology.

  • Explore Buddhist temples and the ancient Senso-ji temple.

  • Sight the 2080-foot-high Tokyo Skytree.

  • Enjoy a tea ceremony.

  • Wander the famous narrow streets of Golden Gai.

7) Istanbul, Turkey

A must-see destination for everyone. The first word that comes to mind when I think of Istanbul is 'chaos,' but in a good way. When exploring the city, travelers will experience a sensory overload of different sights, sounds and smells that just fuel the excitement to explore further.

Travel blogger, 'Mind Over Matter'

When it comes to Istanbul, this travel expert recommends all the tea and...

  • Experiencing beautiful Byzantine architecture like the Hagia Sophia.

  • Trying Ottoman cuisine.

  • Exploring the Grand Bazaar, a market with over 4,000 shops.

And that's the list!

What a WOW-moment for Cape Town, we truly have a beautiful city worth celebrating and appreciating.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town makes travel experts’ list of ‘MUST-VISIT cities before you die’




30 January 2023 12:17 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town travel

More from Travel

You could win spot prizes for being on holiday – SA Tourism

17 January 2023 12:54 PM

SA Tourism’s acting CEO describes how domestic travelers can earn prizes while on holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Tourism offers jam-packed holiday season with ‘Gimme Summer That’ campaign

24 December 2022 7:41 AM

South African travel stats have risen in 2022 but haven’t quite reached the heights of 2019. SA Tourism looks to change that.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

Local Politics Business

Twitter reacts to YET ANOTHER tiger on the loose in Johannesburg

Local

10 most popular baby names in South Africa (StatsSA )

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Expert says Zuma's chances of removing Downer from the arms deal case are slim

30 January 2023 7:55 PM

Joburg Water is looking into why someone had blue water coming out of their tap

30 January 2023 7:44 PM

Child-rape accused Ackerman had food poisoning - but lost the doctor's note

30 January 2023 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA