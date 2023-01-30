'Extortion has halted construction of several housing projects': Cape Town Mayor
Lester Kiewit speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.
-
Construction at building sites is being delayed by threats of violence and extortion
-
Hill-Lewis says the groups targeting these sites are highly organised crime syndicates
Around 5000 housing units are under threat due to extortion and violence.
Hill-Lewis says the major impact is on construction sites where progress has been significantly slowed down or stopped entirely as builders fear for their safety.
We have got a number of construction sites, three at the moment, where construction has ground to a halt.Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town
The biggest housing project at Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain has only recently resumed construction after a long delay after spending R15 million for onsite armed security.
He says in worst-case scenarios they have had to consider cancelling housing projects and moving that money elsewhere.
According to Hill-Lewis these threats come from highly organised crime syndicates and crime intelligence is needed to find out who is in charge and ensure there are more high-profile arrests.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
