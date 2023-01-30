Streaming issues? Report here
'Extortion has halted construction of several housing projects': Cape Town Mayor

30 January 2023 11:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Housing
Cape Town
Extortion
Lester Kiewit
Geordin Hill-Lewis

The City of Cape Town is struggling with housing delivery as threats and extortion are putting projects under threat.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

  • Construction at building sites is being delayed by threats of violence and extortion

  • Hill-Lewis says the groups targeting these sites are highly organised crime syndicates

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

Around 5000 housing units are under threat due to extortion and violence.

Hill-Lewis says the major impact is on construction sites where progress has been significantly slowed down or stopped entirely as builders fear for their safety.

We have got a number of construction sites, three at the moment, where construction has ground to a halt.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town

The biggest housing project at Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain has only recently resumed construction after a long delay after spending R15 million for onsite armed security.

He says in worst-case scenarios they have had to consider cancelling housing projects and moving that money elsewhere.

According to Hill-Lewis these threats come from highly organised crime syndicates and crime intelligence is needed to find out who is in charge and ensure there are more high-profile arrests.

Listen to the interview for more.




