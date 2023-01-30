Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?
Here's what was on The Midday Report today:
Monday is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad's first day in office, and public sentiment does not seem to be confident in his abilities to bring the necessary changes. Mandy Wiener spoke to Decode Communications CEO Lorato Tshenkengto unpack the backlash and lack of confidence in Amad.
Next up, Judge Piet Koen recused himself from the Zuma corruption trial this week - Bernadette Wick is the Eyewitness News Reporter who weighed in on this new development in this case.
Then, the DA in Ekurhuleni filed an urgent application at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, seeking to halt a special council meeting called by the City's manager for 30 January 2023. Raymond Dhlamini, the DA and Ekurhuleni council speaker joined the team with the details.
Dr Mpho Phalatse is scheduled to address the media about her political future. Eyewitness News Reporter Alpha Ramushwana at that briefing filed a report on the proceedings.
Staying with politics, IFP says they will not be threatened by any political party and wishes the EFF good luck in its partnership with the ANC. Eyewitness News KZN Reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso has the details.
EFF leader Julius Malema threatened a nationwide shutdown over loadshedding on 20 March 2023, today however Malema and his bodyguard are back in court today. Eyewitness Reporter Sipha Khema was in court and has the proceedings on this case.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is in Qqeberha today to address the public following a shooting that killed 8 people and left 3 injured. Cele says the police are committing to finding those behind this mass shooting.
Parliament’s section 194 impeachment inquiry into the fitness of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office resumes. Eyewitness Parliamentary Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger has the latest from court.
After being on the run, alleged sex kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been captured and appears in court today. Eyewitness Reporter Kgomotso Modise is in court and filed a detailed report.
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
Midday Report Express: Are the ministerial handbook amendments legally flawed?
In this edition of the Midday Report Express, the DA"s Leon Schreiber explains their call for a review of how amendments are made to the ministerial handbook and Cosatu's call for an end to 'vulgar' perks for Cabinet members.Read More