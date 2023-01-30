'Semigration' to Cape Town is contributing to a rise in inner-city rental prices
-
There's an increase in South Africans moving down to Cape Town
-
The Cape Town inner-city is often a first choice for people when looking for long-term accommodation
-
The high demand for rental units in the CBD is contributing to the high prices
Many South Africans are choosing to 'semigrate' rather than immigrate.
This for a myriad of reasons including the fact that a semigration would be cheaper than moving abroad.
But is it?
Instead of heading to countries overseas, families as well as individuals are choosing Cape Town as the location to start the next chapter in their life.
Those arriving in Cape Town with high hopes for the future are shocked by the cost of living in the inner city of Cape Town.
Many are wanting to live in the Cape Town city centre, but along with that comes the premium of inner-city rental prices and some expect the same rental prices as one might find in the suburbs.
Living in the CBD comes with many perks, like no need for the daily commute, restaurants within walking distance, and a vibrant nightlife, advantages that come at a price.
Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund says the increase in demand for inner-city living is driving the price up.
At the start of 2021, that's two years ago...there were 475 apartments that could rent in the city centre. There's now only 57. That's a staggering drop in two years.Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund
Cape Town city centre...it's the only thriving CBD that we have in the country.Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund
We've been attracting a huge number of Fintech start-up people, and that really is the future of our country.Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149538815_tall-buildings-and-architecture-in-the-cape-town-city-center-south-africa-.html?vti=lpd32ygj1luybon2nw-1-3
