Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu





Clarence Ford speaks to BBC correspondent, Jonathan Frewin.

• Global aerospace company Boeing's colossal 747 jumbo jet is set to be delivered to Atlas Air on Tuesday

• The aircraft dubbed "Queen of the Skies" revolutionised air travel in the 1960s

Boeing bids farewell to the #QueenOfTheSkies their 747 Jumbo jet on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Now, 53 years later, the aircraft will now serve as a cargo plane, joining two already-assembled planes that will be transformed into the next generation of U.S. presidential jets.

The high-class airplane was the choice of the rich and glamorous and served a diverse set of passengers ranging from Michael Jackson to Mother Teresa.

Built in 1968, the 747 flew commercially and to the skies in 1970.

It is the world's first twin-aisle wide-body jetliner, created and introduced as a travel alternative to manage high travel demand.

Boeing 777 is now the company’s largest commercial jet, which can carry 550 people as opposed to 700 for the 747.

Anybody who has flown long-haul is likely to have travelled on a 747 at some point. The white body plane is easily recognised by its four engines. Jonathan Frewin, BBC correspondent

