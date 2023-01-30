Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW





EB Inglis chats to tour director, David Bellairs about the updated application extension, tour expectations, and tour proceeds.

Bellairs says the most important thing to note is that while The Cape Town Cycle Tour is set for 12 March, the deadline for entries have been extended from 31 January to 3 February at 5pm, sharp.

So, how can you enter?

To participate in the 109km race, enter here.

General entry fee: R755

International entry fee: R1495

To participate in the 42km race, enter here.

General entry fee: R320

Bellairs also says that you can expect a whole lot of fun because the Cape Town Cycle Tour is not all about racing...

For the majority of people, it’s a festival on a bicycle. It’s two wheels and it’s a whole lot of fun. If you stop in Simon’s Town and have a breakfast, that’s what we want you to do. The hub in Scarborough? Get yourself a coffee and a croissant. It’s all about, you’ve got a closed road to ride around the most beautiful peninsula in the world. Go and enjoy it. David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour director

Bellairs also mentioned that you can look forward to these changes this year:

1) There's a new route: In addition to the expected 109km race, a half marathon (42km) for beginner's and younger riders is something to look forward to.

2) The first-ever 'Cape Town's School Challenge' will launch this year where schools with the most participants in the Cape Town Cycle Tour (109km and 42km) will win an indoor trainer worth R15k for their team to train on.

Bellairs also mentions that The Cape Town Cycle Tour is amazing because 'people from all over Cape Town come out to support you on the road' but most importantly, it's about giving back...

It is a community based event. It is about putting money back into charity - the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust is a non-profit trust. All of the proceeds of the Cape Town Cycle Tour will flow back into cycling development and cycling safety… money will go back into them for social uplift, early learning centers, and all that. David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour director

Watch how previous proceeds from The Cape Town Cycle Tour helped multiple communities below...

Don't forget to enter NOW before it's too late.

This article first appeared on KFM : Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW