Meet celeb chef Siba Mtongana, host of the Cooking Channel's 'Siba's Table'





Pippa Hudson interviews South African celebrity chef and TV presenter Siba Mtongana.

Photo by: Instagram/@sibamtongana

Mtongana is a multi-award-winning celeb chef, mom, author, and founder of "The Siba Co".

She is a young and dynamic food enthusiast, who fuses traditional South African dishes with international ones.

Siba owns her own restaurant called "Siba the Restaurant".

She is currently a judge on Chopped South Africa, alongside Jenny Morris and David van Staden.

Hudson says that Mtongana's food is highly recommendable and her hard work is very inspiring.

It's been an incredible year with lots of hard work as you can imagine. Running a restaurant and a pop-up [store] are two separate things because one is forever... Sibahle Mtongana, South African celebrity chef and TV presenter - Siba's Table

Mtongana always aims to try and make her team understand the brand.

I have had to really make my team understand where I come from, how much it has taken me to be here and how much I have had to work hard, and that there is no sponsor. This is blood, sweat, and money. And money is saved for years and something that was a dream that I have managed to put and make into a reality. Sibahle Mtongana, South African celebrity chef and TV presenter - Siba's Table

She says that she is always trying to inspire her staff for a healthy operation of the brand SIBA.

Mtongana grew up in the Eastern Cape and came to Cape Town to live her dream, something she is proud of.

She feels blessed to be able to serve local and international dinners.

They are responding exceptionally well to the concept, from the food to the service and overall. The majority of people would even go and have a write-up or do a review... Sibahle Mtongana, South African celebrity chef and TV presenter - Siba's Table

Mtongana says it's always heartwarming when they receive positive and life-changing reviews from their diners.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.