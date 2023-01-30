Pitiful investment in critical infrastructure behind SA’s poor economic state





South Africa faces a plethora of economic problems which seem to be worsening.

The private sector may hold the key to saving South Africa's economy.

South African money rands, Image: Clive Maasch

South Africa faces a mountain of economic problems, which are all too familiar to the ordinary South Africa.

And almost all those problems require money to be spent, in order to fix the issues. In monetary terms, South Africa's issues run into the billions of dollars. Money that the government definitely does not have.

But surely, there has to be another way to remedy our economic worries, without having to fork out more cash?

Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team says there are definitely ways to clean up the country's money woes, without having to spend.

The private sector and government can work together to alleviate the problems that have come with an inadequate investment in our infrastructure in the country. Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team

The case for using private debt, more specifically as an investment instrument through pension funds. It's a strong case. Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team

Infrastructure by its nature is quite capital intensive. We need a lot of money to fix our ailing infrastructure. Sine Zulu, investment specialist at Ninety One's Fixed Income team

Listen the audio for more.