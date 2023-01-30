Victory for vehicle dealerships who WON'T have to refund OTR fees to car owners





Following an appeal by vehicle compnies, the North Gauteng High Court this month ruled that they did nothing wrong by financing on-the-road fees.

In 2017, the National Credit Regulator (NCR) ruled that so called "on-the-road-fees" (OTR) were not allowed to be included in the financing of vehicle sales.

The NCR also ordered dealerships to repay OTR fees to consumers, as well as other fees that included in vehicle financing that accrued interest over loan period. The regulator deemed this practice to be incontravention of the National Credit Act.

OTR fees include roadworthy certificates, fuel costs and all other safety checks before the vehicle is handed over to the new owner.

These fees can cost as much as R10 000.

For example, a maintanece plan of 24 months, at a cost of R13 000 gets added to the purchasers bill, but the buyer ends up paying that back over 72 months.

Vehicle companies, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz appealed the decision, and this month the North Gauteng High Court ruled that that there's nothing amiss about financing on-the-road fees.

They were saying, on-the-road charges are not charged by the finance house, they're charged by the delaership. It's the cost of the car. And therefore it can be financed. . Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.

This raises the awareness around the additional costs when you buy a car, and how you're often hoodwinked. Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.

Those additional charges, you shouldn't really as a consumer capitalise those, and pay those off over 72 months. Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.

If you go see any car advert...they're the most misleading things on the planet. But this car for R4999. Then you read the fine print. In the fine print it's 72 months, 30% residual. That's how the car market advertises. Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist.

