ICYMI: Melissa Weber wins Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk at Blue Route Mall





The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk proved again that Cape Town does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Blue Route Mall.

It was Melissa Weber who was crowned this week's winner in a nail-biting 90 seconds and claimed her R10 000 cash prize.

In the Junior Brain of CapeTalk, it was 12-year-old Thabiso Mtshali from Mandalay Primary School. The aspiring accountant and chess master took home the weekly final prize purse, bringing his total cash haul to R4000 for the competition.

If you fancy your chances against the clock, enter the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk and play the online game—it's the only way you can take home a share of the prize money.