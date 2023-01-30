Streaming issues? Report here
'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza

30 January 2023 7:28 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Eugene Khoza

Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.

  • Eugene Khoza is a comedian and actor by profession.

  • He returned to the performing late last year following a 5-year hiatus after the death of his son.

  • He says he learnt a lot about life, grief and money during the difficult time.

eugene-khozajpg

Born and raised in Pretoria, Eugene Khoza is one of South Africa’s top stand-up comedians and a popular radio, TV and social media personality.

Khoza has come a long way since co-hosting the SABC 1 sports magazine programme, _Countdown to 2010 _between 2008 and 2010.

He also co-hosted the e.tv reality show The Axe Sweet Life with Trevor Noah, as well as being a writer and cast member on the talk show Tonight with Trevor Noah.

Khoza also took his talent abroad, performed at events such as the Sydney Comedy Festival and at The Laugh Factory, a chain of comedy clubs in the United States in 2019.

It was dark period for him after that, disapearing from the public eye for an extended period following a family tragedy.

Khoza only returned to performing late in 2022, five years after the death of his son and a close friend.

He says the added misery of a global pandemic in 2020 made life even more difficult.

I didn't have a lot of savings. I didn't have the luxury of savings...even people with corporate jobs were going through a lot, so you can imagine us on the entertainemnt side. I had to dabble into the corporate world to make ends meet.

Eugene Koza, actor & comedian.

I took the little that I had, and gambled it on myself. I had to invest in myself, and me piece of mind and my daughter's education.

Eugene Koza, actor & comedian.

At school, I needed it as my survival mechanism. i was a friend with all the bullies at school because I could always make them laugh.

Eugene Koza, actor & comedian.

Listen to the audio for more.




