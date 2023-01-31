Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis
CAPE TOWN - Imposing a national state of disaster similar to the conditions imposed on South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic would form part of discussion during Wednesday's cabinet lekgotla, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.
Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa's power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.
Ramaphosa and his cabinet are set to meet on Wednesday to thrash out government's priorities for 2023 ahead of next week's state-of-the-nation address.
A national state of disaster would likely top the agenda.
"There's broad agreement that we should move in that direction...work is already underway within government to establish whether the legal requirements for the declaration of a national state of disaster are met," Ramaphosa told the ANC lekgotla.
Ramaphosa said government would also get clarity on the extent of the powers the declaration would give government to eradicate load shedding.
"It was observed that it would be necessary to have a national state of disaster, because that would enable use to have the instruments that would be necessary to fully address the challenge that our nation faces."
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis
More from Politics
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections
The election is expected to take place in either July or August.Read More
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’
The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.Read More
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap
Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps?Read More
Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.Read More
Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection
Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection.Read More
Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?
The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg.Read More
Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC
"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.Read More
'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor
Johannesburg is experiencing another political shake-up with Al-Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad being appointed as mayor.Read More
More from Local
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.Read More
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding
ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding.Read More
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid
The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974.Read More
SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association
The association says there's a shortage of veterinary and para-veterinary professions in the country.Read More
Power alert: SA plunged into Stage 5 load shedding until further notice
Load shedding would intensify at 21h00 when Stage 6 power cuts would kick in. In the short statement from Eskom, the utility said Stage 5 power cuts would be brought back at 5AM on Wednesday and would continue "until further notice".Read More
'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs
The statement follows reports that the tiger has been captured and sedated by a local security company on Monday.Read More
SPCA rescues 9 cats from flea-infested home
The owner will be facing charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.Read More
Gauteng tiger diaries: Global animal welfare group wants ban on big cats as pets
With a second tiger having escaped into Gauteng's urban landscape, the debate around keeping wild animals as pets has now intensified.Read More
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)
But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi.Read More
Child rape accused Gerhard Ackerman insists he did not violate bail conditions
The 52-year-old, who stands accused of running a child rape ring in the Johannesburg area, was rearrested on Sunday after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he failed to appear in court and disappeared from his place of residence.Read More