IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the comme... 2 February 2023 4:58 PM
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal. 2 February 2023 2:51 PM
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project. 2 February 2023 2:25 PM
View all Local
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi TS Glalaxy's Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good. 2 February 2023 5:53 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947 Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening. 2 February 2023 3:58 PM
Why SA needs to nurture relationship with China in spite of problem areas We need to remember that China will be one of THE dominant forces for the next decade or two says Old Mutual Investment Group's Hy... 1 February 2023 5:38 PM
View all Politics
Vodacom to stop selling 'uncapped data' products after Knowler queries terms Why are mobile operators still using the term 'uncapped' when there is in fact a limit to your data usage in terms of their contra... 2 February 2023 5:22 PM
Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker! 2 February 2023 12:36 PM
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator' Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism? 2 February 2023 11:30 AM
View all Business
Happy 364th birthday to SA’s wine industry - here's to 364 more On this day 364 years ago the first-ever vintage wine of South Africa was made from Cape grapes. 2 February 2023 3:22 PM
Humans are closely related to baboons - protect them with these dos and don'ts We're basically cousins! So, if you see them anywhere, don't hurt them. Learn about what you should do and what you should avoid. 2 February 2023 12:50 PM
Friend or Foe: Jozi’s infamous Parktown prawns The giant insect often plagues Johannesburg residents this time of the year. 2 February 2023 12:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal' There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to d... 1 February 2023 6:46 PM
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is. 1 February 2023 5:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat. 1 February 2023 1:37 PM
View all Sport
Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen. 2 February 2023 12:53 PM
2023 branded 'the year of women' with these women's sporting events in Cape Town Cape Town, prepare for a host of jam-packed local and international women's led sporting events. 2 February 2023 10:49 AM
10 Years ago Netflix released its very first streaming series Can you guess what it is? 2 February 2023 9:59 AM
View all Entertainment
Look no more: Glass-walled flat owners win privacy case against art musuem People who live in glass houses deserve privacy too, according to the UK Supreme Court. 2 February 2023 10:54 AM
Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport A Belgian couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel. 2 February 2023 10:10 AM
Shetland Viking Festival embraces gender equality for first time in 142 years Up Helly Aa fire festival - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is, for the first time in 142 years, open to all genders. 2 February 2023 8:24 AM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa's baby boom could see the region's population double by 2050 While there has been a global decline in the fertility rate, Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing more births than the global average. 2 February 2023 8:54 AM
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: State of disaster requires a social compact - and trust has eroded Mandy Wiener lays down why a state of disaster will not work in a distrustful society. 2 February 2023 4:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF

31 January 2023 6:45 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
African National Congress
Economic Freedom Fighters
Inkatha Freedom Party
Coalition

It said that the governing party was responsible for the country's failures, and accused the EFF of political flip-flopping.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has closed its doors to any coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

It said that the governing party was responsible for the country's failures, and accused the EFF of political flip-flopping.

The IFP held a media briefing on coalitions on Monday after the EFF recently cut ties with the party.

With the IFP no longer in a relationship with the EFF, the party would need the support of other parties in eight municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The IFP remained adamant that it would never approach the governing party for support, not even in the eight municipalities previously supported by an EFF coalition.

"We will not get into any relationship with the ANC because it has failed our people. We are living under load shedding because of the failures of the ANC. Any coalition, we will not accept," said IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Hlabisa said said that the IFP had shut its doors for good when it came to the red berets.

"The IFP has noted that Mr Malema doubled down as usual on the attack on the IFP when he said, 'the door to discussions between the EFF and the IFP is still open', but on the basis of Friday night's diatribe, the IFP believes that door is now closed."

The party said that the recent by-elections held in the province showed that support for the party was growing.

'Malema Was Still Enjoying Breastfeeding'

The IFP also slammed Malema after he reportedly accused it of being an apartheid collaborator.

"Clearly, Mr Malema was still enjoying breastfeeding when this country burnt...," said IFP deputy secretary general Albert Mncwango.

“More than 20 000 people actually died as a results of this because this was ANC propaganda peddled against the IPF, but one can actually forgive Mr Malema because he was still a toddler there."

Mncwango called the leader of the red berets reckless.

"Nobody wants to go back to that unfortunate past, so he must stop this recklessness."

At the same time, the IFP said its severed relationship with the EFF would not affect the party, even in the municipalities that it received the EFF's support.

The party maintained that it would be able to govern those councils without the support of the EFF.


This article first appeared on EWN : IFP shuts doors to coalitions with a ‘failed’ ANC and a ‘doubled down’ EFF




31 January 2023 6:45 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
African National Congress
Economic Freedom Fighters
Inkatha Freedom Party
Coalition

More from Local

Image of Ankerlig Gas Turbine Station @EskomSouthAfrica

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

2 February 2023 4:58 PM

According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Justice Mahube Molemela. Picture: @SAgovnews/twitter

'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA

2 February 2023 2:51 PM

President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Vergelegen welcomed a quagga foal in December. Picture: @vergelegen_wine_estate/Instagram

It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal

2 February 2023 2:25 PM

Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Clarence Ford with Didi and Tim Deane, Founders of POPCO.

Introducing POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

2 February 2023 12:36 PM

POPCO has proven that once again the saying remains true - local is always lekker!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Winter storm causes man to slip and fall

2 February 2023 10:23 AM

This hilarious video shows a man falling from the veranda of his house after winter rainfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Greek-American runner Alexi Pappas. Picture: @AlexiPappas/Twitter

Olympian Alexi Pappas shares life-changing advice from her coach

2 February 2023 10:21 AM

Olympian Alexi Pappas reminisced on how her coach managed to keep her at bay when she was falling apart during an exercise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Are you a digital hoarder?

Are you a digital hoarder?

2 February 2023 10:17 AM

You have to ask yourself in this new era, are you a digital hoarder?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Karpowership is NOT the solution to South Africa's energy crisis - Outa

2 February 2023 8:36 AM

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is adamant that emergency gas power will never solve the country's energy crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Moratorium on new applications for metered-taxi operating licences lifted

2 February 2023 8:31 AM

And Bolt welcomes it with open arms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murdered Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk was laid to rest on 26 February 2022. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Body parts found on property confirmed to be those of Jerobejin Van Wyk

2 February 2023 8:05 AM

The teen, from Klawer in the Western Cape, went missing a year ago in a disturbing story involving murder and the occult.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel

Business Local

Belgian Couple abandons their infant at Tel Aviv airport

World

SA Tourism board conditionally approves Tottenham Hotspur deal

Business

EWN Highlights

Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – Tim Sukazi

2 February 2023 7:53 PM

Parliament runs down the clock to amend the Electoral Act

2 February 2023 7:04 PM

[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947

2 February 2023 5:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA