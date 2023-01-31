Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere)
Wasanga Mehana interviews Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist.
Many businesses across the world have adopted a hybrid work model since the end of the pandemic.
However, South Africa's constant power outages are putting pressure on local companies to reverse the work-from-home trend and have employees full-time in the office.
Molatudi says that employees are unable to execute their tasks efficiently from home due to the loadshedding "pandemic".
You and I know what that pandemic is, and it's loadshedding.Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist
Working in an office does not improve productivity, according to Molatudi.
He says that it's rare for employees to work back time lost during a power outage, which is why companies want them back at the office.
We can't expect an employer, under those circumstances, to simply sit back and do nothing about this.Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist
Employers struggling to get their employees back into the office full-time should engage openly with them, says Molatudi.
Some offices have "return to office committees" or "hybrid committees" to discuss whether or not hybrid work is possible, and what that would look like.
Prudent employers will no doubt have an open discussion in order to hear the views of the employees before arriving at a final decision.Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist
A top-down approach will not work in this case, he adds. Employers and employees need to work together.
Where you have nothing to hide, there's no reason why you should not be transparent, open, and engaging.Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist
If employees refuse to comply, employers are within their right to discipline the employee how they see fit, including termination of their contract.
Some factors to take into consideration, according to Molatudi:
- Analyse the employer's request for you to return to the office
- Look at their reasons for wanting you to return to the office. Are they fair? Are they reasonable?
- Take a look at your own situation – Would working in the office benefit you? Would it increase or decrease your daily costs? Have you been productive working from home? Will you be more productive in the office?
- Are you able to go beyond the call of duty? Will you work back the hours lost due to loadshedding?
Conversations between trade unions, human resources departments, compliance officers, and health and safety officers will ensure that the employer reaches a well-thought-out and supported decision.
I can tell you, open discussions from that committee will make a difference.Osbourne Molatudi, MD of Molatudi Attorneys and Employment Law Specialist
