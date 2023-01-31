[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap
On Monday, a Johannesburg resident opened the tap for some water and this happened...
There’s some coming out now again and they’re still blue, just lighter in colour … angisazi.@CityofJoburgZA @JHBWater can anyone at least let us know what this blue colour is in the water? Is it normal or safe? We are still water shedding in our area btw 🙃 pic.twitter.com/UrcTELA8T5' Ntombi M (@_ntombim_) January 30, 2023
Yes, it's blue... something.
The Joburger posted her shocking experience on Twitter, tagged the City and a verified account from the Johannesburg water department commented on her post saying...
Good day Ntombi. We have alerted Cydna lab on the matter. They will be in contact with you shortly. We sincerely apologize for this. ^P' Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) January 30, 2023
A spokesperson from Joburg water also commented on the situation saying...
It is suspected to be copper from the building. However, we will confirm once the results are issued from the lab which will be 24 hours after the samples have been tested.Puleng Mopeli, Joburg Water spokesperson
The results are still being assessed.
Currently, Johannesburg like the rest of Mzansi is experiencing loadshedding and some parts of Jozi are also watershedding due to low reservoir levels.
In true Mzansi style, local Twitter user's rushed to this user's comments section to express their unique views...
I have water shedding and this is scaring. I started boiling my water from today as I don’t trust it it looks a bit dirty' Rato Laka (@PulieBabes) January 30, 2023
It’s blue and it’s creating a soapy coat at the top. Please do not drink it. It could be the chemicals used in the purification process' 🇿🇦LadyMayVee (@LadyMay_K) January 30, 2023
A mocktail 👌🏾Add rosemary and thyme, garnish with lemon 🍋.' Mkabayi ka Babakhe (@na_sibanibani) January 30, 2023
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B5IadF31C0' Lunga Ndaba (@LungaNdaba8) January 30, 2023
Drink it, who knows... You might turn into the first human form Smurf 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZqP4IdP3Q8' Asthash ZA 🇿🇦 (@azzuilo) January 30, 2023
Somebody watched the avatar & it shows' NOW JOURNALISM (@fabih0e) January 30, 2023
Taste it, ke cream soda e la ya bubble gum flavour. I think government got a sponsor. pic.twitter.com/a9ZZZ0HHvT' Malome (@fntse) January 30, 2023
Another user posted to Twitter to share a similar experience, saying that her water is "brown".
Our is brown Hai @JHBWater' LuvLee Rakgadi (@Ms_LuvLee_Diva) January 30, 2023
And that's the story Mzansi!
Here's to hoping watershedding stops soon and access to basic things like water can be safe again.
This article first appeared on KFM : [PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap
Source : Pixabay.com
