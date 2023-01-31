Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'
In the Bible, there is a story of a man called Jonah, who was swallowed by a whale and lived to tell the tale.
In 2019, marine conservationist Rainer Schimpf became a real-life Jonah when he was swept into the mouth of a Bryde’s Whale.
Schimpf was off the coast of Port Elizabeth while filming a sardine run, a feeding frenzy, when suddenly everything around him went dark.
I looked down and there were lots of sharks and some penguins... we were watching that for less than a minute and then suddenly it got dark.Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist
Schimpf knew that it was a whale that swallowed him because, if it had been a shark, he would have been dead.
A Bryde's Whale's head weighs about three tonnes while, in total, it weighs about 50 to 70 tonnes.
It grows to about 12 to 17 metres in length; about the size of a bus.
Despite its huge size, a Bryde's Whale's throat is incredibly small and is not able to swallow more than tiny fish and sea creatures.
My only thought was that it cannot swallow me because the throat of a Bryde's Whale, in particular, is only about the size of your lower arm.Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist
Schimpf adds that if the whale had tried to swallow him, the whale would have ended up hurting itself. While in the whale's mouth, Rainer held his breath and hoped to be released soon.
I was wondering when is it going to release me. When I had the incident it was about 80 meters deep and normally they go through the bait ball. And there was lots of fish with me in that situation in the mouth. [It could have also] dived down and released me somewhere further down.Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist
When the whale realised that Schimpf was not a fish, it spat him out, completely unharmed.
I didn't have a blue bruise or anything. And the whale got away with its fish and dived down, and was not seen again.Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist
After assessing if he and his team were okay, Rainer was back in the water continuing his work. Given the unlikelihood of the incident happening in the first place, Rainer was confident that it most likely wouldn't happen again.
One can now understand how sensitive those animals are. You can imagine how careful these huge, giant marine creatures are. They definitely do no harm to humans.Rainer Schimpf, marine conservationist
Listen to the full interview here:
Listen to Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs Monday-Friday from 6am-9am on Kfm 94.5
This article first appeared on KFM : Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'
Source : Photo by Silvana Palacios: https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-and-white-whale-jumping-on-water-3635870/
More from Lifestyle
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement
Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?
The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features.Read More
Why do people talk out loud to themselves?
Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves.Read More
Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando?
Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time.Read More
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town
Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town.Read More
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time
Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.Read More
Cool Girls: A group bringing women together through early morning icy dips
We've become friends through swimming, says Dr Retief, founding member of Cool Girls.Read More
Covid-19 booster shots: What you need to know and where to get them
Plus, resources outlining your closest vaccination spot.Read More
Passive income ideas to help you make that much-needed extra cash in 2023
Saskia Falken speaks to Sarah Nicholson, operations manager at JustMoney.Read More