'Jacob Zuma's cynical legal strategy has won him yet another delay'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matter.

The trial has been delayed as Judge Piet Koen has recused himself .

Zuma’s legal team intends to file a bid to have Adv. Billy Downer recused, which could delay the trial further.

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The case was back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg where Judge Koen recused himself after comments he made about Zuma’s previous failed bid to remove State Advocate Billy Downer from the arms deal trial.

According to Benjamin, Judge Koen is concerned that these comments may cast doubt on his ability to proceed with the case in an impartial way.

It is an unusual situation that we have in this case, that a person who has been criminally accused is now prosecuting his own prosecutor, and that has tied up the courts in a way. Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter

Judge Nkosinathi Chili has taken over the case, which has been postponed until 17 April.

In a way, Jacob Zuma’s cynical deployment of legal strategy has won him a bit of a delay this time around. Mbekezeli Benjamin, research and advocacy officer at Judges Matter

Zuma’s legal team has made it clear that they have no intention to go ahead in April as they plan to file another bid to have Downer recused.

