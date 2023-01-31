87 people killed in suicide bombing at 'highly secure' mosque in Pakistan
Africa Melane speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Dozens were killed and more than a hundred injured in the attack.
-
The bombing took place in a highly secure area.
At least 87 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the attack on the mosque, situated in a high-security area near police headquarters.
Of course, the huge question is how somebody with a suicide vest or a bag full of explosives could have got there.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
About 300 to 400 police officers were in the area at the time of the attack.
The Pakistani Taliban initially claimed responsibility for the attack but has since denied involvement.
The blast took place while people were in the mosque for afternoon prayers and was apparently targeting policemen who were praying.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 87 people killed in suicide bombing at 'highly secure' mosque in Pakistan
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/pakistan-flag-hd-flag-national-1715201/
