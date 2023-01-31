'No proof the missing tiger has been recaptured' - National Council of SPCAs





Africa Melane interviews Douglas Wolhuter of the NSCPCA wildlife protection unit.

The National Council of SPCAs remains concerned about the whereabouts of the missing and supposedly recaptured tiger in Edenvale.

The security company tasked with capturing the tiger is not qualified to do so, says Wolhuter.

We have got more questions than answers now and until we receive absolute proof that the tiger is at the sanctuary, we have to still believe the tiger has not been captured yet. Douglas Wolhuter, Manager wildlife protection - National Council of SPCA

... there has been no footage of the tiger sedated... Douglas Wolhuter, Manager wildlife protection - National Council of SPCA

The Council is calling on the government to introduce laws to regulate exotic animals.

The Edenvale SPCA also denies reports of the tiger's recapture and accuses the security company of hiding information on its whereabouts.

