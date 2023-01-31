Covid-19 booster shots: What you need to know and where to get them





Wasanga Mehana interviews Dr Lesley Bamford, Specialist in Child, Youth and School Health, and Acting-Chief Director at the Department of Health.

The Department of Health announced on Monday that additional COVID-19 vaccine booster doses will be available at all active vaccination sites.

© teacherphoto/123rf.com

RELATED: Vulnerable South Africans now eligible for 5th Covid-19 booster shot

What you need to know:

50 years and older - eligible for a fifth dose, provided there have been 180 days since the last dose

18 – 49 years old - eligible to receive their fourth dose, provided there have been 180 days since the last dose

Protection offered by the vaccine wanes over time, which is why a booster shot is needed

If you have not received your first or second dose, Bamford encourages you to get the shots, as the first two provide the most important protection against disease

Bamford says that they're working towards providing vaccines in all primary healthcare facilities.

If you're in Cape Town and want to get vaccinated, here's a list of where you can get them.

Additionally, if you're in Gauteng and want to get vaccinated, here's a list of where you can get them.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.