Turkey blocks Sweden's bid to join Nato
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Turkey and Hungary are the only Nato members who have not yet approved Sweden’s bid.
-
Turkey has not approved the bid due to anti-Turkish sentiments in Sweden.
Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries yet to approve Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance.
Turkey does not want Sweden to join as a result of its anti-Turkish sentiments.
Recently, a group of protestors in Stockholm burned a Turkish flag, causing much offence.
Sweden also refuses to extradite Kurdish militants to Turkey.
We know that Turkey regards Kurdish militants as terrorists. The rest of the world tends to not quite see it in the same way.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The Swedish government has condemned the protestors and the burning of the flag but has also defended their free speech laws.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Turkey blocks Sweden's bid to join Nato
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_190589158_london-uk-august-2022-nato-north-atlantic-treaty-organization-military-alliance-logo-on-a-sweden-fla.html?vti=mvstw3ef42hv9gp7se-1-37
More from World
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time
Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.Read More
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest
An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.Read More
'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia
Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway.Read More
Pelé’s 'Last Shirt' could fetch over $30 000 at auction
Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Contextual intelligence founder.Read More
87 people killed in suicide bombing at 'highly secure' mosque in Pakistan
Multiple people were killed and many more injured in the suicide bombing of a mosque in Peshawar in Pakistan.Read More
Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu
The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State.Read More
Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press
An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.”Read More
Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns
After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns.Read More
Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death
A Memphis police unit has been disbanded after officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nicols to death.Read More