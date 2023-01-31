'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan





Who is the most handsome man in the world?

Spoiler alert, it's not Michael B. Jordan... he's on the top 10 list, but he's not numero uno.

Before we get to he who shall soon be named, let's understand how this list of the world's most handsome men came about...

In a word: "science".

There’s a "scientific" facial system that calculates how proportionate and symmetrical faces are, rating them out of 100%.

This is not a new idea and is based on the ‘Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi’.

The ratio is 1:1.618. This ratio is found in the proportions of the Egyptian pyramids, the nautilus shell, beautiful faces, and the ideal body. Our eyes are attracted to objects with this ratio and find them visually appealing. Victorian Cosmetic Institute

It's also a plastic surgeon's definition of beauty...

Dr. Julian de Silva, a plastic surgeon from London, used computerised mapping techniques and analysis to solve some mysteries about what makes someone physically beautiful and to plan surgical procedures for patients.

The Doctor's prescription for "beautiful" faces are:

1) Overall face shape

2) Eye colour and shape

3) Spatial positioning between eyes

Some celebs agreed to have their face analysed and assessed for 100% symmetry and "perfection".

1) Bridgerton star and heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page

Face symmetry results: 93.65% symmetry and perfection

2) Our favourite Thor: Chris Hemsworth

Face symmetry results: 93.53% symmetry and perfection

3) Here he is, FINALLY: Michael B. Jordan

Face symmetry results: 93.53% symmetry and perfection

4) The chart-topping man with all the direction: Harry Styles

Face symmetry results: 92.30% symmetry and perfection

5) The footballer with an English accent (enter swoon city): Jude Bellingham

Face symmetry results: 92.22% symmetry and perfection

6) A sparkling vampire: Robert Pattinson

Face symmetry results: 92.15% symmetry and perfection

7) Another Chris makes this list: Chris Evans (also dubbed 2022's "sexiest man alive")

Face symmetry results: 91.92% symmetry and perfection

8) A salt and peppered king: George Clooney

Face symmetry results: 89.91% symmetry and perfection

9) Our favourite romcom hero: Henry Golding

Face symmetry results: 87.98% symmetry and perfection

10) The best kind of rock: Dwayne Johnson

Face symmetry results: 86.07% symmetry and perfection

And that's the Doctor's alluring list!

While so many beauty standards and definitions exist; let's include them all, exclude none, and appreciate the beauty in ALL forms, always.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan