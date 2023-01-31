SPCA rescues 9 cats from flea-infested home
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rescued nine cats from a filthy, flea-infested home in Tygerdal.
One cat was found busy dying when the Inspectors executed the court order.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA received a complaint from a caring member of the public that reported a house full of cats in poor condition. Additionally, it was reported that the house was in an extremely dirty condition.
When inspectors arrived at the scene, they were denied entry as no one was at the property.
The SPCA says that a warning was left, giving the owner 24 hours to contact them.
After the owner made contact with the SPCA, Inspector Werner Taljaard and Cadet Inspector Rowan Davids returned to the property to conduct an inspection.
Upon their arrival, inspectors were met with animosity, as the owner and her husband denied them access.
After informing the couple of the legal implications that would follow should they deny the inspectors access, they allowed them to enter the property.
According to the report, Taljaard and Davids were met with an overwhelming smell of filth and urine.
The cats were found in conditions "far from ideal for both the cats and the humans inhabiting the house".
The cats were also found infested with fleas.
The house was extremely dirty. The smell inside the house was very bad. Urine and faeces were seen on the floor and furniture. I cannot understand how any person can live in such filth.Inspector Werner Taljaard, Cape of Good Hope SPCA
After conducting their inspection, a written warning to the owners was produced, requesting that the animals be taken to a vet where they could receive much-needed medical attention.
Unfortunately, a court order had to be obtained allowing all nine cats to be seized, as the couple refused to comply with the written warning.
Once again, Taljaard was met by the very "hostile" homeowners.
After much trouble to get access to the house, including calling a locksmith to open the door, Taljaard had to inform the homeowner that if she refused to open, she will be charged and arrested for obstruction.
Naturally, she complied.
This time, Taljaard had found a dying cat inside the house.
Unfortunately, when Taljaard arrived at the SPCA, the cat had sadly died as a result of the extremely poor condition that that cat was in.
Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Cape of Good Hope SPCA head veterinarian, says all of the cats had a flea bite allergy and the presence of fleas was exorbitant throughout their bodies.
The owner will now be facing charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.
Further, any person found guilty of animal cruelty could face a fine of up to R40 000 and/or 12 months imprisonment with a criminal record, says the SPCA.
The SPCA encourages the public to report any animal abuse or neglect directly to their inspectors by calling 021 700 4158/9 or by sending an email to inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za.
Source : Screengrab from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA website
