



Africa Melane speaks to Adam Gilchrist, a foreign correspondent.

The capsule is somewhere along a 1 400km stretch of highway in Western Australia .

The tiny capsule contains Caesium-137.

© Bram Janssens/123rf

Health officials in Western Australia have warned about a small capsule of radioactive material that reportedly fell off the back of a truck.

Gilchrist says this capsule is tiny, only about 8mm long and contains Caesium-137, which is used for mining.

This material is toxic and can cause acute radiation sickness he adds.

It is toxic. It is unpleasant. Just touching the thing can make you seriously ill. Adam Gilchrist, Foreign Correspondent

The search for the capsule could be like finding a needle in a haystack as it is lost somewhere along a 1 400km stretch of highway.

The mining company, Rio Tinto, has said they recognise this is concerning and are sorry for the alarm this has caused.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia