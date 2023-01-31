SA is facing a vet shortage - South African Veterinary Association





John Maytham speaks to the South African Veterinary Association’s managing director Gert Steyn.

• South Africa is experiencing a veterinary skills shortage.

• Vets were removed last February from South Africa’s “critical skills” list, which facilitates work visas for foreigners

Steyn says removing the profession from the critical skills list has exacerbated a shortage in private and public sectors.

He explains that 10% of veterinary students enrolled in Onderstepoort - the only institution offering a Bachelor of Veterinary Science degree (BVSc) in South Africa – are international students who cannot contribute to the country’s vet shortage.

This is because they are unable to secure a work visa, which would assist them in validating their residency in the country.

Yes, it means that they find visa’s much easier. Gert Steyn, Managing Director - South African Veterinary Association.

This, coupled with the country’ below average vet population, threatens food security and safety.

The international standard for vets is between 200 and 400 veterinarians per million of a country’s population - South Africa only has between 60 and 70 veterinarians per million people.

Moreover, the country’s existing professionals are looking for opportunities abroad, according to a survey they conducted with 700 vets.

