Cool Girls: A group bringing women together through early morning icy dips
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Lindy Poole Retief, a founding member of the Cool Girls swimming group in Hermanus.
Over in Hermanus, a group of women has been getting together each morning for an invigorating swim; they call themselves the Cool Girls.
RELATED: Ice ice baby! Take a morning dip with the 'polar bears' of Dalebrook Tidal Pool!
The group started in memory of Retief's mother, who sadly passed away two years ago due to cancer.
Her mom was part of the Sunrise Swimmers in Fish Hoek and this is what inspired Retief to continue the tradition and start her own group.
Almost two years and 40 ladies later, the group has been doing its Saturday morning dips, come rain or shine.
The water temperature is usually between nine and 18 degrees Celsius, says Retief.
It's really good for you, I think physically and mentally.Dr Lindy Poole Retief, a founding member of the Cool Girls swimming group
The Cool Girls are made up of a dynamic group of women of all ages.
The group has created a community where these women share their struggles, celebrations, and laughter.
RELATED: Need to cool off? Take a dip in the reopened Newlands Swimming Pool
We've become friends through swimming.Dr Lindy Poole Retief, a founding member of the Cool Girls swimming group
We just support each other; we have good old laughs.Dr Lindy Poole Retief, a founding member of the Cool Girls swimming group
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
Source : Pixabay: Kranich17/630 images
