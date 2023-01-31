Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town





You don't have to be all boo'd up to have Valentine's Day plans.

So, if you're looking to do something more than dining in or going out for dinner at your favourite restaurant, treat yourself to a solo date or go out with your love doing something on our list:

1) Valentine Soiree at The Masque Theatre

What is it: An evening of romance and classic romantic music featuring a live band, nine singers with complimentary bubbles and snacks available to buy at the bar.

Where: The Masque Theatre

When:

Tuesday, 14 February, 7:30pm

Friday, 17 February, 7:30pm

Saturday, 18 February, 7:30pm

Tickets: Book online for R120p/p

Get more information about this event, here.

2) Valentine’s Evening Salsa Dancing Class

What is it: Put on your dancing shoes and learn some intimate salsa moves from former South African Latin Dance Champion, Jenielle Solomons.

Where: A wine farm at Benguela Cove

When:

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

7pm - 10pm

Tickets: Buy them online for R300

Tickets include a glass of wine and a group salsa dance lesson.

Dress code: Red, black and bling — there'll be a prize for best dressed.

There are more Valentine's Day events in the area like a Valentine’s Day picnic and scenic pontoon cruise, dinner at Moody Lagoon Restaurant, a romantic picnic on the lawns and high tea with panoramic views.

Scroll below for more information or click here.

3) Book a midweek romantic getaway moment

What is it: A midweek couple's getaway at a discounted rate.

Where: Kleinmond

When: 13 - 17 February 2023

You get: The usual rate is R5 120 for four days.

The Valentine's Day rate is R4 000 for four days and includes breakfast.

Find out more information, here.

Moments Guesthouse, website image

4) Experience a picturesque cruise

What is it: A 60-90-minute morning, afternoon or sunset sail on a Catamaran.

Where: Quay 5 V&A Waterfront

When: Choose which cruise suits your romance level

Tickets: Book online, here at R240p/p

Find out more information, here.

5) A variety show and dinner at Stardust

What is it: A theatrical dining experience with nostalgic romantic tunes to keep you entertained while you enjoy a four-course set menu.

Where: Stardust Theatrical Dining, Foreshore

When: 14 February, 7pm

Tickets: Secure your spot, here at R395p/p.

Find out more information, here.

6) Plan an EPIC SKY-HI adventure

What is it: Let your love defy gravity with an exhilarating Sky-Hi Ride, catapulting you up 35-metres in a chair-lift and reaching a free fall speed of up to 100km per hour.

Where: Hotel Sky

When: Daily, between 12pm and 7pm.

Tickets: Book tickets in advance here, at R195p/p

Find out more information, here.

7) Book a private and luxurious Cape Winelands tour

What is it: A nine to 10 hour experience. Enjoy wines, visit both historic and ultra modern wine estates, quaint villages and take in one of the most photogenic regions South Africa has to offer. With these rates, you'll get about three wine tastings and one food pairing experience.

Where: Cape Winelands

When: 14 February, 8am

Tickets: Book tickets, here.

Find out more information, here.

© petertt/123rf.com

8) A Prime Valentine's Day experience

What is it: An annual Valentine's Day event featuring R&B, hip hop, trap, amapiano and house music.

Where: The Waiting Room

When: 14 February at 8pm to 1 February at 2am

Tickets: Buy tickets, here.

Find out more information, here.

9) Book an enchanting picnic experience

What is it: Enjoy an enchanting experience on our lawns with two picnic basket set menu options to choose from. The menus include tapas, fresh homemade baked ciabatta and farm butter, free range roast chicken, artisanal house salads in a jar with vinaigrette, carrot cake with cream cheese icing, bottled water, freshly pressed juice and many more tasty treats.

Where: The Cellars-Hohenort, Constantia

When: Daily from11am to 6pm during September to May

Tickets: Book tickets 24hrs before the time, here at R395p/p.

Find out more information, here.

10) Celebrate being high on love with a high tea

What is it: You haven’t had tea until you’ve experienced a high tea! Indulge in complimentary bubbly on arrival and a menu filled with delicious finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and sweet desserts.

Where: Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel

When: Wednesday - Sunday (and Valentine's Day) from 12pm to 3pm

Book by calling: 021 483 1000

Or emailing: restaurantreservations.mnh@belmond.com

Bookings are R450p/p

Find out more information, here.

Mount Nelson Website.

And that's our list!

If you think you have time, think again because Valentine's Day is two weeks away so get to booking those romantic plans.

Remember, whether you're choosing singlehood, a situationship, romantic relationship, engagement, or marriage... spoil and appreciate each other AND buy yourself flowers.

This article first appeared on KFM : Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town