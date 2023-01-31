8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch. 31 January 2023 5:30 PM
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding. 31 January 2023 3:46 PM
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974. 31 January 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections The election is expected to take place in either July or August. 31 January 2023 12:21 PM
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’ The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year. 31 January 2023 11:22 AM
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps? 31 January 2023 6:33 AM
View all Politics
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 31 January 2023 9:17 AM
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere) But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi. 31 January 2023 8:28 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you? The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features. 31 January 2023 2:49 PM
Why do people talk out loud to themselves? Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves. 31 January 2023 2:29 PM
Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando? Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time. 31 January 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
View all Sport
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway. 31 January 2023 9:37 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest

31 January 2023 11:12 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Lightning strike
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford
Warilla beach

An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • The boy was swimming with his family when lightning struck.

  • He is reportedly in a critical but stable condition.

FILE: An emergency sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay
FILE: An emergency sign. Picture: ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay

The eight-year-old boy was at Warilla beach just South of Wollongong when he was hit directly by a bolt of lightning.

He was pulled from the water and went into cardiac arrest from the impact of the strike.

It literally seems to have hit him on his chest.

Barbara Friedman

Paramedics managed to successfully perform CPR and restart his heart.

The last reports on the situation say the child is in a critical but stable condition.

Listen to the interview for more.




31 January 2023 11:12 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Lightning strike
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford
Warilla beach

More from World

FILE: A cruise ship. Picture: stokpic from Pixabay

Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time

31 January 2023 11:34 AM

Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Bram Janssens/123rf

'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia

31 January 2023 9:37 AM

Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stamp printed in Congo, dedicated to the World Cup in Argentina in 1978, shows Pele. © neftali77/123rf.com

Pelé’s 'Last Shirt' could fetch over $30 000 at auction

31 January 2023 8:54 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Lyal White, research associate at the Brenthurst Foundation and Contextual intelligence founder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nato (left) and Swedish (right) flags. © inkdrop/123rf.com

Turkey blocks Sweden's bid to join Nato

31 January 2023 8:09 AM

Sweden has applied to join Nato but may find its application to the military alliance blocked by Turkey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Flag of Pakistan. Picture: Pixabay.

87 people killed in suicide bombing at 'highly secure' mosque in Pakistan

31 January 2023 7:44 AM

Multiple people were killed and many more injured in the suicide bombing of a mosque in Peshawar in Pakistan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boeing bids farewell to the #QueenOfTheSkies their 747 Jumbo jet on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Boeing’s original 53-year-old 747 jumbo jet bids commercial flights adieu

30 January 2023 12:49 PM

The once-ground-breaking 747 Boeing, which produced 1,570 planes, will officially exit the assembly line in Washington State.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The French flag. Picture: jacqueline macou from Pixabay

Don't say 'the French', its offensive - Associated Press

30 January 2023 9:27 AM

An American news agency has been mocked for a bizarre tweet to not use supposedly offensive terms like “the French.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel makes it easier for civilians to carry guns

30 January 2023 8:44 AM

After violence by both sides in the Israel-Palestine conflict, new measures may make it easier for Israelis to carry guns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Memphis police unit shut down after officers beat young man to death

30 January 2023 7:35 AM

A Memphis police unit has been disbanded after officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nicols to death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

[LISTEN] End laws that criminalise homosexuality - Pope Francis

30 January 2023 6:04 AM

The head of the Catholic Church is calling for an end to laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'

Lifestyle

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

Politics Business

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

A national state of disaster over load shedding? The public's not so sure

31 January 2023 7:39 PM

Vote to remove eThekwini mayor postponed after the DA's concerns with the ANC

31 January 2023 6:11 PM

About 900,000 students stand to benefit from an Nsfas budget of R47.6 billion

31 January 2023 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA