Why do people talk out loud to themselves?

David Goncalves has been practicing as a psychologist for the past 19 years.

David Goncalves says people regularly talk to themselves.

He says that talking to yourself may happen when you are thinking through an idea, structuring your thoughts or reflecting on previous conversations.

Goncalves says that talking to yourself is normal as it is a way of actively calming your mind.

The threshold would be if you are talking with yourself more than reasoning with other people, that is a definite internal dialogue — self-talk which has to be a lot less than the amount of talking that you do with other people. David Goncalves, Psychologist

He says when it becomes a concern when you start talking more to yourself than with other people.

Goncalves says talking out loud or thinking out loud is very helpful.

If you think about something for long enough, it is going to affect your emotions, so the way that we have the internal dialogues really can affect what we really begin to feel. David Goncalves, Psychologist.

Affirming and talking to yourself is a very underutilised tool that has two different effects depending on how it's used.

Goncalves says it can help lift your emotions or bring you down more.

He says some people use pen and paper to do it and talking to yourself doesn't necessarily mean you are sick.

Goncalves adds that this is a healthy problem-solving tactic more than a mental issue.

