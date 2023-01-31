10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid





Clarence Ford speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Bernadette Wicks.

• Anglo American South Africa is facing a class action bid over its historic involvement with Zambia’s Kabwe mine, which exposed people to lead.

• The mine conducted unsafe lead mining and smelting practices for almost a century

Even now, almost 30 years after the mine closed in 1994, lead contamination remains. Rocks are collected at the disused mine to sell to builders. Picture: Carl O'Keefe / Flickr

In 2019, lawyers from Johannesburg firm Mbuyisa Moleele and London-based Leigh Day, announced plans to bring a class action bid against Anglo American South Africa.

The coalition represents 10 children and two now-young women from Zambia.

The case made its way to South Africa because Anglo's offices are located in Johannesburg. The hearing got under way in the high court in Johannesburg this month and is expected to wrap up this week.

However, Anglo denies its role in what it describes as "an environmental disaster".

It blames state-owned Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Limited (ZCCM), which ran the mine from 1974 until its closure.

The mine closed in 1994, but the effects of alleged gross malpractice are still evident.

Wicks says agonising stomach pain, loss of appetite and debilitating headaches are experienced by members of the community – who are poor and extremely vulnerable – and correlates with what they believe to be symptoms of lead exposure.

Children bear the biggest brunt, as some testimonies say babies as young as eight months old experience splitting headaches.

“It’s heart-breaking stuff especially considering this is a poor community that’s already vulnerable and they talk about their children having debilitating headaches at eight months old. Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - Eyewitness News

