Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch. 31 January 2023 5:30 PM
'An issue of implementation': State of emergency declaration on loadshedding ANC to implement disaster management legislation that was used during the COVID-19 pandemic to help end loadshedding. 31 January 2023 3:46 PM
10 children in Zambia will take Anglo American SA to court in class action bid The class action suit fingers Anglo American SA, which invested in a Zambian mine between 1925 and 1974. 31 January 2023 12:13 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections The election is expected to take place in either July or August. 31 January 2023 12:21 PM
Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’ The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year. 31 January 2023 11:22 AM
[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps? 31 January 2023 6:33 AM
View all Politics
Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.... 31 January 2023 5:53 PM
'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 31 January 2023 9:17 AM
Loadshedding ends 'work-from-home' in SA (it's still going strong elsewhere) But truth be told, working in an office doesn't improve productivity, says Employment Law Specialist Osbourne Molatudi. 31 January 2023 8:28 AM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you? The new SUV is not only stylish, but is priced just shy of R300 000 and boasts near-perfect safety features. 31 January 2023 2:49 PM
Why do people talk out loud to themselves? Clement Manyathela speaks to psychologist David Goncalves about why people talk out loud to themselves. 31 January 2023 2:29 PM
Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando? Underwear can have benefits of protecting sensitive skin, but it might not be necessary to wear it all the time. 31 January 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February. 30 January 2023 1:07 PM
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947 It's great news for sports fans. 30 January 2023 8:54 AM
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator. 27 January 2023 3:55 PM
View all Sport
Buy yourself flowers and go to these Valentine's Day hotspots in Cape Town Making Valentine's Day plans? We've got a list of ten romantic things to do on Valentine's Day in Cape Town. 31 January 2023 1:13 PM
'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan Face-assessing technology has revealed the 10 most handsome men in the world. 31 January 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles accidently tears trousers while performing Singer and songwriter Harry Styles got tongues wagging after his trousers tore apart while performing in Los Angeles. 30 January 2023 10:47 AM
View all Entertainment
Couple says goodbye to dry land and starts living on cruise ships full time Most people try to find a place to settle when the time comes to retire. This couple decided to live out their days on the sea. 31 January 2023 11:34 AM
8 year old boy 'critical but stable' after lightning strike hits him in chest An eight-year-old boy was swimming at a beach in Australia when he was struck by a bolt of lightning. 31 January 2023 11:12 AM
'Just touching it can make you ill' - tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australia Australian officials are on the hunt for a tiny radioactive capsule that is missing along a stretch of highway. 31 January 2023 9:37 AM
View all World
Gabon’s addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant. 27 January 2023 2:51 PM
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025. 27 January 2023 11:11 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Mavericks strip club: 'It's time to move past this age of rampant immorality' Cape Town strip club Mavericks famously advertises by flying a banner over the city. 25 January 2023 10:28 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections

31 January 2023 12:21 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Zimbabwe elections
Political analyst
Thabo Shole-Mashao

The election is expected to take place in either July or August.

Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Jamie Mighti, political Analyst.

The 2023 general election will be the second Zimbabwe has held since Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from former authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe in a 2017 military coup.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has not yet set an official date for the election, but has noted it will likely be held in July or August.

Political analyst shares his thoughts on this and other Zimbabwean affairs.

A voter has their finger marked ahead of casting a vote in the Zimbabwean elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A voter has their finger marked ahead of casting a vote in the Zimbabwean elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

RELATED: Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises

Today is one of the last days of January. I think there's still a lot of conversation that can happen continentally to try to actually make sure that this election is a fair election, because it is a do or die election for the region.

Jamie Mighti, Political Analyst

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




31 January 2023 12:21 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Zimbabwe elections
Political analyst
Thabo Shole-Mashao

More from Politics

© tintin75/123rf.com

SA slips further down Corruption Perceptions Index despite anti-graft efforts

31 January 2023 5:30 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula addressing the media on 31 January 2023. Picture: @MbalulaFikile / Twitter

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

31 January 2023 11:22 AM

The secretary general said the ANC wanted to ensure the country had no power outages by the end of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Michal Jarmoluk/Pixabay.com

[PICTURE] Johannesburg resident shocked by blue 'water' flowing from tap

31 January 2023 6:33 AM

Why is blue water coming out of longsuffering Johannesburg's taps?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the ANC NEC Lekgotla in Johannesburg on 29 January 2023. Picture: Twitter/@AthiGeleba

Ramaphosa mulls national state of disaster over energy crisis

31 January 2023 4:03 AM

Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa's power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Jacob Zuma corruption trial: Judge Koen recuses himself ‘out of proper care’

30 January 2023 3:45 PM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen has recused himself from former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal-related trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Govt power plan hasn't been updated, it's smoke & mirrors - The Green Connection

30 January 2023 1:37 PM

Africa Melane discusses government's plan not to close down coal-fired power stations with Liz McDaid from The Green Connection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Joburg new mayor - public sentiment too harsh?

30 January 2023 12:19 PM

The Midday Report team brings you news making headlines, among which is another Tiger on the loose in the East of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town by night. Picture: © mdmworks/123rf.com

Cape Town plans to end loadshedding: 'Engage with us,' demands Western Cape ANC

30 January 2023 11:24 AM

"I challenge Alan Winde; call the leaders of the opposition, and actually engage," says Western Cape ANC leader Cameron Dugmore.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

'We’re throwing our weight behind him': Al-Jama-ah leader on new Joburg mayor

30 January 2023 6:59 AM

Johannesburg is experiencing another political shake-up with Al-Jama-ah's Thapelo Amad being appointed as mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe at the ANC fundraising gala dinner in Bloemfontein on 07 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

'Evidence is there': EFF pursuing state capture corruption case against Mantashe

30 January 2023 6:11 AM

The mineral resources and energy minister was accused of benefitting from free security upgrades to his private property by the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'

Lifestyle

Load shedding-free in 2023? Energy crisis declared ‘code red’

Politics Business

'Science' reveals 'most handsome man in the world'... It's NOT Michael B. Jordan

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

A national state of disaster over load shedding? The public's not so sure

31 January 2023 7:39 PM

Vote to remove eThekwini mayor postponed after the DA's concerns with the ANC

31 January 2023 6:11 PM

About 900,000 students stand to benefit from an Nsfas budget of R47.6 billion

31 January 2023 5:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA