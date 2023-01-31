[LISTEN] Political analyst discusses the upcoming 2023 Zimbabwean Elections
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Jamie Mighti, political Analyst.
The 2023 general election will be the second Zimbabwe has held since Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power from former authoritarian leader Robert Mugabe in a 2017 military coup.
Zimbabwe's electoral commission has not yet set an official date for the election, but has noted it will likely be held in July or August.
Political analyst shares his thoughts on this and other Zimbabwean affairs.
Today is one of the last days of January. I think there's still a lot of conversation that can happen continentally to try to actually make sure that this election is a fair election, because it is a do or die election for the region.Jamie Mighti, Political Analyst
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
