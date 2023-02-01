Streaming issues? Report here
Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator

1 February 2023 12:56 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Temba Bavuma
John Maytham
ODI series
Neil Manthorp

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman, says Neil Manthorp.

John Maytham interviews Neil Manthorp, cricket commentator and writer.

Proteas' Captain Temba Bavuma struck a first-class 109 from 102 balls.

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter
Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma. Picture: @TembaBavuma/Twitter

RELATED: Luus to lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup

This follows as South Africa chased a record target to beat England in Bloemfontein by five wickets, which has led them to their 2-0 lead in the ODI series.

This is Proteas' captain, Bavuma's third ODI century and it has set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target.

Manthorp shares his thoughts:

  • The secret to the success in the first two ODI's were a combination of the importance and desperation of an automatic World Cup qualification
  • He says that the consequences of not winning would've been "catastrophic"
  • Manthorp says that Shukri Concrad as the newly appointed coach has been a breath of fresh air

RELATED: Kelvin van der Linde becomes first African driver in Formula E

That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer

I was stunned, I was absolutely delightfully stunned.

Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer

I was so delighted I was crying.

John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




