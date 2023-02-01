Bavuma's 109: I was absolutely delightfully stunned - cricket commentator
John Maytham interviews Neil Manthorp, cricket commentator and writer.
Proteas' Captain Temba Bavuma struck a first-class 109 from 102 balls.
RELATED: Luus to lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup
This follows as South Africa chased a record target to beat England in Bloemfontein by five wickets, which has led them to their 2-0 lead in the ODI series.
This is Proteas' captain, Bavuma's third ODI century and it has set the platform for the remaining batters to pick up where he left off and chase down the 343-run target.
Manthorp shares his thoughts:
- The secret to the success in the first two ODI's were a combination of the importance and desperation of an automatic World Cup qualification
- He says that the consequences of not winning would've been "catastrophic"
- Manthorp says that Shukri Concrad as the newly appointed coach has been a breath of fresh air
RELATED: Kelvin van der Linde becomes first African driver in Formula E
That was one of the greatest display's of character I've seen from a South African batsman.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer
I was stunned, I was absolutely delightfully stunned.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Commentator and Writer
I was so delighted I was crying.John Maytham, Afternoon drive with John Maytham
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @TembaBavuma/Twitter
More from Local
CoCT giving a R5000 reward to anyone with information on MyCiTi bus vandalisms
A total of 72 MyCiTi buses have been stoned over the past three monthsRead More
Man pleads 'guilty' and gets 18 years for killing Kruger Park rhino
Santos Baloyi, 31, was arrested after a rhino was killed at Kruger National Park in September and gets 18 years in prison today.Read More
Who benefits? Spurs deal reveals SA Tourism CFO's ties to WWP Group agency
The R1 billion sponsorship deal of the football team reveals links between SA Tourism CFO and an agency involved in the project.Read More
FNB Stadium named the 13th most beautiful stadium in the world
Joburg’s very own iconic FNB Stadium was the only stadium in African to make it into the top 15.Read More
City of Cape Town wants its own SWAT team. Pros and Cons? Expert weighs in
'The time for rearranging the deck chairs is gone. We need a public debate and discussion on what policing needs to look forward.'Read More
From taxi driver to doctor and Tiktoker, Dr Randall Ortel shares his journey
Dr Randall Ortel is a doctor who has developed an impressive Tiktok following, as he uses the app as a community medical resource.Read More
Where's Bob? We track the rehabilitated turtle's first few days back in the wild
After eight years in rehabilitation, Bob the green turtle was returned to the wild on Friday, 27 January 2023.Read More
Cape Town's beach water may be dirtier than we thought
'This has been a problem that's been coming for a long time here in the city of Cape Town, which is most unfortunate.'Read More
Mzansi finds the funny side of potential Tottenham-SA Tourism deal
Social media reacts to SA Tourism potentially spending R1-billion on a sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.Read More
More from Sport
Football in SA is in a poor state – Football legend, Eugene Zwane
'People from the township have dirty fields instead of manicured lawns to play on,' he says.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa in conversation with football star Eugene Zwane
Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities every weekday at 6pm.Read More
Timing is wrong for Spurs deal – TS Glalaxy's Tim Sukazi
TS Glalaxy chairman Sukazi says that there is a lot going on in the country at the moment and that the optics are not good.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews sports personalities on 947
Tune in for Robert Marawa on 947 on Thursday evening.Read More
South Africa's R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur proposal: 'Tourism is a job creator'
Can South Africa afford to spend R1 billion on a marketing campaign for tourism?Read More
SA Spurs sponsorship furore: 'It's potentially a brilliant business deal'
There's been an outcry over government's reported R900m deal to sponsor UK Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in an effort to draw more tourists to SA.Read More
There will not be another World Cup in Africa in my lifetime - Sepp Blatter
The former FIFA President says unfortunately the focus on Asian and Middle Eastern countries because that's where the money is.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Robert Marawa interviews former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter
Robert Marawa launches his show on 947 on Wednesday evening with Sepp Blatter in the hot seat.Read More
Entries for The Cape Town Cycle Tour extended to Friday, 3 February! ENTER NOW
Race director, David Bellairs talks about entering the 45th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour which is extended to Friday, 3 February.Read More
Beloved sportscaster Robert Marawa joins our sister station 947
It's great news for sports fans.Read More