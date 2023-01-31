Ditch the drawers: is there an upside to going commando?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Professor Shingai Mutambirwa, head of Department of Urology at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University and doctor at George Mukhari Academic Hospital.
-
There are pros and cons to choosing not to wear underwear.
-
Wearing underwear that is too tight can impact fertility in men.
To some people going commando seems like a dream while for others it might be more of a nightmare.
It turns out there are pros and cons to the decision to ditch your drawers.
The fact of the matter is there are some benefits to using undergarments, but there are some losses as well.Shingai Mutambirwa, Urology Head - Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
One of the downsides to wearing tight underwear is that it can lower a person’s sperm count and impact fertility as it can cause the testes temperature to be brought up too much says Mutambirwa.
He adds that this could be one of the contributing factors to the significant decrease they have seen in the last 30 years.
If you have a fertility issue, we do sometimes talk about possibly trying to wear looser underwear and looser jeans.Shingai Mutambirwa, Urology Head - Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University
Some of the other benefits of letting it all hang out is that it can help prevent urinary tract infections, fungal infections such as "jock itch" or yeast infections.
However, there are some downsides, such as losing a layer of protection when you are menstruating.
At the end of the day, whether you want to keep things well covered or let things hang free, whether or not you want to wear underwear everyday is your choice and you should do what feels best for you.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/0ceZx9mL6_c
