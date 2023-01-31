[CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?
Newsman and car enthusiast Jacob Moshokoa gave a few insights on the Mahindra XUV 300 compact, which is retailing just over R300 000.
Tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme for both India and Africa, the XUV300 is considered remarkably safe and scored five out of five stars for adults and four out five for crash safety for children.
The car adds a bit of bling on a budget, a bit spunk and street cred, true to its beautiful design, says Moshokoa.
He adds that the car is ideal for a large profile of people, suited for the gals, guys and everyone keen to get their hands on this automobile.
Definitely a crossover of both, both guys and ladies can look just as cool in a car like this.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
It has that bit of that street cred when you look at the styling of the wheels.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
It's bang for your buck at the end of the day.Jacob Moshokoa, Car Enthusiast
For more information read the full article here.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [CAR REVIEW] Is Mahindra's XUV 300 'bling on a budget' compact SUV for you?
Source : auto.mahindra.com
