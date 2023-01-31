Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investments and Research Services, about Malcolm Ray's "modern epic" that "exposes the lie of economic growth".

It's called "The Tyranny of Growth: Why capitalism has triumphed in the West and failed in Africa".

When Whitfield confesses he found it "fairly hard going", Dr Abedian says it is precisely because Ray manages to combine a few difficult elements that the book is fascinating.

One is that he is very precise in his historic investigation of the manner in which the conditions and circumstances under which the concept of growth became not only technically possible... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

...but also politically became convenient given that the Great Depression, the inter-war conditions, the East and West confrontations and so on... the way Malcolm digs into this is very fascinating. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

Of course he's not the first to make the point that the way they calculate GDP growth is really inexplicably simplistic in the sense that we look at the private gains... and don't calculate into the measurement the public losses... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

...for example the corporates that get reported on every day, their turnover and bottom line up because they don't pay for the damage that they impose on society... the public damage to the environment, to the livelihood of communities around them... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

...to the sustainability of businesses in the same sector. So if you 'recklessly' accumulate and report on that on a narrow basis, of course you can grow and the share price responds to it... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

...and we've all been conditioned in the media and in academia and everywhere else to take that on a kind of kneejerk reaction... Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

I think Malcolm's point - like many others - is that we need to cool off, we need to sit back and we need to find another, more balanced, more realistic and more sustainable measure of growth... Growth per se is not bad, but growth in the manner that GDP growth has become the ultimate indicator of success of societies and political ideology is absolutely problematic. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

Economists have been questioning this for decades but it has taken a disaster like the COVID pandemic to bring it home that growth is not what everybody thinks it is... and it is very one-sided, ideologically-driven, mathematically flawed and conceptually unsustainable. Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO - Pan-African Investment & Research Services

Description on Amazon:

The Tyranny of Growth is a modern epic that exposes the lie of economic growth.

It provocatively recounts how the 2008 global financial meltdown and COVID-19 pandemic have become the leading cause of governments' and multilateral institutions' global spectacular failure.

It brilliantly explains how a single number - GDP - came to have such bewildering power over our lives, despite its ruinous consequences. But ultimately the book strives to illuminate a new way of imagining the world.

