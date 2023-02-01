'SA economy could have grown by 7% in 2022' if not for curse of loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christie Viljoen, Senior Economist at PwC South Africa.
- The South African economy could have grown by close to 7% in 2022 if loadshedding was not a stumbling block, says PwC.
- This means that power cuts cost our economy around five percentage points in lost GDP.
The South African economy could have grown by up to 7% in 2022 were it not for the devastating effects of loadshedding, according to PwC.
Instead, we grew by less than a third of that number.
The global accountancy and consultancy firm's estimation means that power cuts cost our economy around five percentage points in lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Bruce Whitfield interviews Christie Viljoen, senior economist at PwC South Africa.
He asks how they got to their figure of nearly 7%, noting that the economy hasn't grown at that rate since the 1960s.
Viljoen agrees this is a big number, but says it emphasizes "the big, big picture" of what loadshedding is costing us.
It's not just shops or factories closing down for a bit here and a bit there several times a day... It is a big combination of business confidence that's keeping local and foreign investors away. It's consumers not being able to spend because they're not sure where their next pay cheque might be coming from...Christie Viljoen, Senior Economist - PwC South Africa
PwC took the big picture approach, looking at what the academic research says about the impact of ongoing power cuts and how the economy is adjusting.
We're seeing some resilience, especially big corporations installing renewable energy... so there's a bit of a counterbalance as well, but we have to realise that the majority of people in South Africa, the majority of households and small businesses, cannot afford alternative methods of electricity...Christie Viljoen, Senior Economist - PwC South Africa
So yes, it's a big number... but as an emerging market SAs growth potential is HUGE. We're seeing emerging markets growing at 6, 7, 8% a year... and last year we still had potential for post-pandemic dividend.Christie Viljoen, Senior Economist - PwC South Africa
PwC says the country will continue to underperform in 2023 due to the expected regular implementation of rolling blackouts.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
